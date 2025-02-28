FedEx announced the appointment of Gregory Saffy as the new Managing Director of Operations and Leon Bruwer as Managing Director of Sales to lead its Sub-Saharan Africa operations.

"With over 28 years of experience in the logistics industry, Saffy has held numerous leadership roles, including Managing Director and Senior Director at DSV, where he played a pivotal role in the integration and operational strategy following the acquisition of UTi. In this role, Saffy will oversee FedEx operations across eight countries, including South Africa, Nigeria, and Kenya," says an official release.

Bruwer holds over 30 years of experience in the logistics sector, the release added. "He has a strong background in ocean and air freight, operations, and sales. Bruwer has held key leadership roles at organisations such as Savino Del Bene and DB Schenker."

Taarek Hinedi, Vice President, Middle East and Africa, FedEx says: "We are thrilled to welcome Gregory and Leon to the FedEx team. Their extensive experience and leadership will be the key to unlocking rapid transformation and delivering exceptional services to our customers across Sub-Saharan Africa."