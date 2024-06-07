Federal Express has donated two boreholes to Kanana, an underserved town in the rural Gauteng province of South Africa, to alleviate the effects of the town’s water shortage.

In collaboration with the People Matter Foundation, the project is essential for communities facing South Africa’s regular water-supply challenges due to climate change and water and sanitation capacity constraints, according to an official release from FedEx.

A recent report by the Department of Water and Sanitation found that 29 percent of municipal water supply systems were in a critical state, the release added. “Water from boreholes, including the new Kanana initiative, will help the community access clean, unpolluted water for cooking food, gardens and hygiene while also easing pressure on municipal water supply systems.”

Two billion people around the world lack access to safe water, according to UNESCO. “FedEx under its FedEx Cares umbrella has been regularly partnering on water projects globally through installing boreholes, and deploying global logistics networks to support the delivery of safe drinking water and purification infrastructure to communities in urgent need.”

Taarek Hinedi, Vice President, Operations, FedEx MEISA says: “Access to water and sanitation is a fundamental human right, acknowledged by the United Nations as a Sustainable Development Goal. Clean water is essential for fighting poverty because it improves health and supports sustainable development. FedEx is optimistic that this collaboration will aid the Kanana community overcome their water crisis. Together we hope to make a positive impact, and ensure every individual has access to this necessity for a better and brighter future.”

Pastor Peter Segale, Operations Manager and spokesperson, People Matter Foundation adds: “Our NGO was established to provide care and support in times of distress due to disasters. We now also work to provide longer-term support through initiatives such as this borehole project with FedEx, which will help to build a more resilient, self-sufficient community in Kanana.”