FedEx’s Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa hub at Dubai World Central (DWC) in the UAE has achieved the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Center of Excellence for Independent Validators (CEIV) Pharma certification.

The certification validates the hub’s capabilities in operational processes, storage facilities, equipment, quality management systems and regulatory compliance. The assessment covered more than 280 criteria to help safeguard the integrity of pharmaceutical shipments throughout the supply chain.

The DWC hub spans 57,000 square metres and has advanced automation, high-speed security screening and dangerous goods handling facilities. It also has a 170-square-metre temperature-controlled storage area for sensitive healthcare shipments.

FedEx said it now holds 30 CEIV Pharma certifications across its global air hubs and cargo handling facilities. The company said the certification supports the UAE’s growing role as a regional healthcare and life sciences hub.

“Achieving the CEIV Pharma certification reflects our continued commitment to delivering healthcare logistics services that meet the highest international standards,” said Taarek Hinedi, vice president Operations and Planning & Engineering at FedEx Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa.

The company also uses its AI-powered FedEx Surround monitoring and intervention solution with FedEx SenseAware sensor technology to provide near real-time information on package location, temperature and environmental conditions.

FedEx said the DWC certification is part of its wider initiative to develop a healthcare logistics network with pharmaceutical handling standards across Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas and the Middle East.