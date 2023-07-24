FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx and the world’s largest express transportation company, announced the enhancement of its International Priority (IP) service in an effort to improve the efficiency of goods circulation and enable customers to seize global opportunities.

"FedEx has improved the transit time of FedEx IP for exporters in South Africa. With this enhancement, shipments can now be delivered to major markets and territories around the world within two to three business days," says an official release.

"This represents at least a one-day improvement compared to previous transit times for major markets. By providing a day-definite delivery service that combines speed and reliability, FedEx offers customers the ability to ship urgent and critical shipments. Additionally, this enhancement includes FedEx door-to-door and customs-cleared services."

Shipments from South Africa to the U.S. and major markets in Europe can now be delivered within two to three business days, the release added. "Shipments to major markets in AMEA can be delivered within two to four business days."

Natasha Parmanand, Managing Director, Operations, Sub-Saharan Africa, FedEx Express says: “In response to the increasing demand from overseas consumers, businesses in Africa, including small and medium-sized enterprises, are diligently seeking more efficient methods to fulfil their requirements. With our unparalleled transit time improvements, we provide these businesses with expedited and dependable access to major global markets. This enhancement not only accelerates their supply chain operations but also fortifies their competitive advantage, allowing them to establish a dominant position in the global marketplace.”

The improvement to the IP service is the latest effort by FedEx to continuously optimise its portfolio of cross-border shipping services and support businesses to tap into global markets, the release added. "Recently, FedEx introduced its International Economy service in South Africa, which typically delivers within four to five business days to major destinations worldwide. This service provides differentiated solutions for less urgent shipments."