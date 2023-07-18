FedEx announced the appointment of John W. Dietrich, formerly the Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Air Worldwide, to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective August 1, 2023.

The company also announced strategic shifts within the finance organisation to further bolster its ongoing transformation, says an official release.

"As previously announced, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Michael C. Lenz will transition out of his role on July 31, 2023 and will remain with the company as a Senior Advisor until December 31, 2023 to help ensure a smooth transition."

Jennifer L. Johnson, corporate vice president and principal accounting officer, is assuming an expanded role with the consolidation of the company’s international accounting teams into one global organisation under her responsibility, the release added. "Johnson also has responsibility for all controllership functions including the consolidations process, SEC reporting, statutory reporting, and Sarbanes-Oxley compliance."

Leslie M. Benners, senior vice president of finance and former CFO of FedEx Office and FedEx Services, is now leading the company’s sourcing and procurement efforts with a globally consolidated team, providing greater focus on driving efficiencies to reduce the cost base across the enterprise.

"Claude F. Russ, currently COO of FedEx Dataworks and former CFO of FedEx Freight, is joining the corporate finance team as Corporate Vice President of Finance Transformation to provide oversight and accountability for the execution and measurement of enterprise financial objectives. This work will be enabled by the DRIVE transformation framework in which Russ has played a key leadership role to date. He also brings with him deep experience in financial planning and analysis and revenue management from prior roles at FedEx."