FedEx Corporation delivered a robust performance in its fiscal third quarter of 2026, underscoring the strength of its global industrial network and disciplined execution of strategic priorities. The company reported solid revenue growth, improved profitability, and raised its full-year earnings outlook, even as it prepares for the spin-off of its FedEx Freight unit later this year.

FedEx reported third quarter fiscal 2026 revenue of $24 billion, representing an 8% increase year-over-year, while adjusted operating income rose 7% to $1.62 billion. The company’s adjusted operating margin stood at 6.7%, reflecting a slight decline of 10 basis points compared to the prior year. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $5.25, marking a strong 16% year-over-year increase and underscoring the company’s ability to drive profitability through disciplined revenue strategies and cost management.

FedEx Express (FEC) was the standout performer, with revenue climbing 10% and adjusted operating income surging 18% compared to the prior year. This marks the sixth consecutive quarter of margin expansion for FEC, driven by stronger yields, cost management, and profitable growth strategies.

By contrast, FedEx Freight continued to face headwinds, with revenue slipping 5% to $2 billion and adjusted operating income plunging 49% to $134 million. The decline was attributed to separation-related costs, weak less-than-truckload (LTL) industry demand, and higher wage rates, though improved yields provided some offset.





FedEx emphasised its ongoing transformation initiatives, particularly Network 2.0, which is designed to optimise operations and reduce costs. By the end of March, about 35% of eligible volume will flow through roughly 400 optimised facilities, with the company targeting 65% by the next peak season. FedEx expects $2 billion in cumulative savings from Network 2.0 and related initiatives by 2027.

International operations also showed strength, with FedEx achieving its 11th consecutive quarter of international revenue share gains. The company announced plans to overhaul its ground operations in France, reducing station count by more than 40% to improve efficiency. Additionally, FedEx joined a consortium to acquire InPost, a move expected to be accretive to earnings in its first year post-close.

On the technology front, FedEx highlighted the launch of the Retail Momentum Index, developed with Dun & Bradstreet, which will provide near real-time insights into U.S. retail supply and demand. The company also continues to scale robotic and AI-driven solutions across its network to enhance safety and efficiency.

FedEx raised its full-year adjusted earnings outlook to $19.30–$20.10 per diluted share, up from the prior range of $17.80–$19.00. The company now expects consolidated revenue growth of 6.0%–6.5% for FY26, compared to its earlier forecast of 5%–6%.

FedEx has provided additional guidance for fiscal 2026, noting that it expects an effective tax rate of approximately 24 per cent. The company also plans to cap capital spending at $4.1 billion, which is lower than the prior estimate of $4.5 billion, reflecting its disciplined approach to investment. Furthermore, FedEx anticipates achieving permanent cost reductions of more than $1 billion during the year, driven by transformation-related savings that reinforce its long-term efficiency and profitability goals.

FedEx noted that the revised outlook does not assume any share repurchases in Q4, with EPS expected to face a modest headwind from share dilution and higher interest costs tied to FedEx Freight’s recent $3.7 billion debt issuance.

The planned spin-off of FedEx Freight remains on track for June 1, 2026. The unit will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FDXF. FedEx Freight’s leadership team is already in place, with a dedicated salesforce substantially onboarded. An Investor Day is scheduled for April 8, 2026, in New York City.

FedEx’s third quarter results highlight the company’s ability to deliver profitable growth despite industry challenges. With strong momentum at FedEx Express, ongoing network transformation, and disciplined capital allocation, FedEx is positioning itself for sustained performance. The upcoming spin-off of FedEx Freight marks a significant milestone, setting the stage for both companies to unlock greater value for shareholders.