FedEx Corp has promoted Brie Carere, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, to be the company's first Chief Customer Officer.

She was also named co-President and co-CEO of FedEx Services, a role she will share with Rob Carter, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer.

As Chief Customer Officer, Carere will bring the strategy, sales, product development, digital experience, marketing, communications, customer experience, revenue management, and FedEx Office retail teams under one function. This new alignment will support a strategy that focuses on a complete end-to-end customer experience with an emphasis on digital innovation, an official statement said.

"FedEx is a customer-centric brand, and the strategic alignment of these functions will help us deliver even better experiences," says Raj Subramaniam, President and CEO, FedEx. "For the past four years, Brie has been responsible for the commercial strategy and revenue growth for the company, delivering exceptional results. Her drive, creativity, and passion for the customer make her a perfect fit for this new role."

Carere added: "Customers are at the heart of everything we do at FedEx. Now we will have an even stronger focus on innovating and changing what's possible on their behalf. I am fortunate to lead a world class team, and together we will create an industry leading end-to-end customer experience."

As co-President and co-CEO of FedEx Services, Carere will work with Carter in leading the division that provides strategic and technological support to the FedEx operating companies.

Since joining FedEx in 2001, Carere gained experience across marketing with a consistent focus on improving customer experience globally. Most recently, Carere served as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, leading an organisation of more than 10,000 team members across multiple FedEx operating companies.