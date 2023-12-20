NYSE-listed FedEx reported a three percent decline in adjusted revenue at $22.2 billion for the second quarter ended November 30, 2023, driven by volume declines at Express and Freight.

Operating income, however, increased 17 percent to $1.42 billion and adjusted diluted earnings per share increased to $3.99 from $3.18 in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, says an official release.

"Ground and Freight delivered improved operational performance translating to strong

operating income growth. Adjusted consolidated margin growth reflects DRIVE initiatives taking hold and improved operational execution," FedEx said in a presentation after announcing the results.

“FedEx has delivered an unprecedented two consecutive quarters of operating income growth and margin expansion even with lower revenue, clear evidence of the progress we are making on our transformation as we navigate an uncertain demand environment,” says Raj Subramaniam, President and Chief Executive Officer, FedEx. “We are moving with speed to make our network more efficient while delivering outstanding service to our customers through the peak season with the fastest Ground network in the industry. I am confident in our strategy as we make our global network more flexible, efficient, and intelligent.”

FedEx Express revenue declined five percent to $10.3 billion and operating income was down 60 percent to $137 million. "The revenue decrease was driven by volume declines, lower fuel surcharges, reduced demand surcharges, and a mix shift toward lower-yielding services."

That was partly due to falling volume from the U.S. Postal Service, which has been shifting more packages from higher-margin air services to more economical ground services, Reuters reported.

FedEx Ground operating income increased 50 percent to $900 million, primarily due to yield improvement, cost reductions, and higher volumes. "Cost per package declined two percent, driven by lower line-haul expense and improved first- and last-mile productivity."