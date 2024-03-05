FIATA International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations announced its partnership with World Logistics Passport (WLP), a global initiative aimed at promoting seamless trade flow among traders, freight forwarders and key supply chain players through its logistics loyalty programme.

The partnership announcement coincides with the commencement of the 2024 FIATA-RAME Field Meeting in Dubai, United Arab Emirates where the WLP is headquartered, and at which these key themes in the region and on the global logistics playing field will be discussed, says an official release from FIATA.

"The collaboration between FIATA and WLP marks a significant milestone in advancing international trade facilitation. Through this partnership, with FIATA's vast global network comprising over 40,000 freight forwarding and logistics companies across 150 countries, the two aim to support their respective members in easing trade processes. The WLP overcomes non-tariff trade barriers through the offering of financial and non-financial benefits such as fast-tracking of cargo movement, reducing administrative costs, advancing cargo information and facilitating trade across borders, all of which can benefit FIATA members."

Stéphane Graber, Director General, FIATA says: "This collaboration aligns with FIATA's mission to promote global standards and overcome geographical barriers to ease trade. WLP and FIATA can synergistically work together on the common goal of facilitating trade through networks and collaboration. The world is getting more and more complex due to environmental and political crises, disrupting supply chains. Trade facilitation is key to ensuring the seamless movement of goods around the world. To achieve a resilient and efficient supply chain, we must bring people together, which is the common objective of FIATA and WLP. Members will benefit from best practices and practical inputs of trade facilitation resulting in better connectivity and accelerated movement."

Mahmood Al Bastaki, General Manager, World Logistics Passport adds: "FIATA’s partnership will provide WLP members access to a vast global network of over 40,000 freight forwarding and logistics companies across 150 countries. With its mission of promoting seamless trade flow, WLP fosters collaboration among traders, freight forwarders and supply-chain key players, enhancing existing and creating new opportunities for international trade. WLP mirrors the vision of FIATA to promote globalisation and overcome barriers to ease trade. Together with FIATA, this collaboration will offer new market opportunities, industry insights, and global project collaboration."