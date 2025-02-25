Flexport announced the launch of more than 20 tech and AI-powered products designed to transform global logistics.

"The highlight of the release is Flexport Intelligence, which allows businesses to ask questions in natural language and receive immediate insights about their supply chain performance. Flexport customers can use this AI-powered tool to build reports and create dashboards with no technical skills required, making it extremely easy for operations managers to take control of their global supply chains," says an official release.

Another major launch is the Flexport Control Tower, which allows businesses to use Flexport's supply chain technology even for shipments where another carrier or forwarder is contracted to move the freight, the release added.

Ryan Petersen, CEO, Flexport



"By launching these powerful new AI-driven supply chain products to thousands of companies around the world, Flexport has immediately become the largest provider of AI tools for global supply chains," says Ryan Petersen, CEO, Flexport. "While many startups are emerging to provide AI tools for logistics, they lack the data required to train the AI models and struggle to sign up customers to use their technology. Our scale as one of the largest logistics providers in the world gives us huge advantages in both creating the technology and getting it into the hands of businesses operating in the real world.

"Flexport has been leveraging AI for years, but with the explosion of large language models and new open-source tech, we're able to innovate faster than ever before. AI is incorporated throughout the new products and features you'll see today. Our vision is to make global commerce as simple and reliable as flipping a light switch, and today's technology release is the clearest sign that we're well on our way to bringing that to life."

Ted Boeglin, VP, North America, Flexport adds: "Early adopters of our Control Tower saw freight cost savings of 10 percent on average. Now, we're expanding our order management, allocation management, and third-party booking management capabilities to include carrier and supplier scorecards. Control Tower gives companies access to our powerful tools regardless of which company they contract to move their air and ocean freight."

Flexport is also launching the industry's first real-time pricing engine for all-in, door-to-door and ocean freight services. The Flexport platform has also made major upgrades to its visibility and notification features that include fail-safe mechanisms to detect delays, more accurately predict delivery schedules, and improve shipment tracking, the release added.

Sanne Manders, President, Flexport says: "Flexport's technology isn't just about automation - it's about augmentation," Our tools free up human ingenuity to tackle challenges AI alone can't solve, delivering the highest quality service at the best value."

Flexport will introduce technology developments through a semi-annual product release cycle, with the next being in late summer, the release added.