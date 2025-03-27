As African floral exports continue to expand their reach across global markets, industry leaders, logistics experts, and policymakers will gather in Nairobi on March 31, 2025, for Flower Logistics Africa 2025.

Under the main theme ‘Floral runways: Securing access to global markets’, this year’s conference aims to address the pressing challenges faced by the sector and explore sustainable, innovative solutions to enhance the efficiency and competitiveness of flower logistics.

With fluctuating air cargo availability and rising costs affecting the industry, discussions will focus on securing reliable transportation routes that ensure Africa’s flowers reach international destinations efficiently. Alternative modes of transport, including the potential of sea freight, will also take centre stage as experts examine how the floriculture industry can adapt to shifting global supply chain dynamics while maintaining quality and freshness.

What: Flower Logistics Africa 2025

Where: Emara Ole-Sereni, Nairobi

When: Monday, March 31, 2025

Register now: https://statmedia.events/fla/?page_id=11582





Beyond transportation, the conference will shed light on the evolving role of digital infrastructure in streamlining logistics. Industry pioneers will explore how cutting-edge technologies, including blockchain-powered trade solutions, can bring greater transparency, efficiency, and coordination to floral supply chains.

Another critical focus of the event will be the role of smallholder farmers in the floral export industry. These farmers play a vital role in the supply chain, yet they often face hurdles in accessing global markets due to fragmented logistics networks and quality control challenges. The discussions at Flower Logistics Africa 2025 will highlight strategies to empower smallholder producers, facilitate consolidation, and enhance quality management to ensure seamless market access.

The conversation will also extend to the integration of road and rail transport in optimizing the movement of perishables to ports. As Africa works towards strengthening its transport infrastructure, industry experts will explore how multimodal logistics solutions can improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance the overall resilience of the floral export industry.

Flower Logistics Africa 2025 is more than just a conference—it is a platform for action, collaboration, and transformation. By bringing together key stakeholders from across the industry, the event will drive forward-thinking solutions that will shape the future of Africa’s floriculture supply chains and ensure long-term growth and sustainability.

Organised by Logistics Update Africa, the annual conference and networking event is supported by Gateway Airport Partner Brussels Airport, Gold Partner Ostend–Bruges International Airport, Exhibiting Partner Maastricht Aachen Airport, Supporting Partners Frankfurt Airport and Etihad Cargo, Track Partners Liege Airport and Challenge Handling and Associate Partner Teesside International Airport.

The conference also has Fresh Produce Consortium of Kenya, TradeMark Africa, Fresh Produce Exporters Association of Kenya, Shippers Council of Eastern Africa, Fairtrade Africa and Kenya Flower Council as Industry Partners.