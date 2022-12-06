Ford Pro and Deutsche Post DHL Group signed a memorandum of understanding to accelerate the deployment of electrified vans used for logistics operations worldwide. Ford Pro will equip Deutsche Post DHL Group with more than 2,000 electric delivery vans worldwide by the end of 2023 to enhance its leading position in using electric vans for last mile delivery worldwide, according to a release from DHL. "The inked agreement covers a full suite of solutions to operate the electric fleet including access to Ford Pro's connected E-Telematics software and charging solutions in order to reduce costs and optimise efficiency as a part of the two organisations' common zero emission goals." Ford is targeting zero emissions for all vehicle sales and carbon neutrality across its European footprint of facilities, logistics and suppliers by 2035, and carbon neutrality globally no later than 2050, the release added.

"Deutsche Post DHL Group is committed to strengthen clean operations for climate protection and will invest €7 billion in the current decade on its path to net-zero emissions logistics. Deutsche Post DHL Group is targeting a share of 60 percent e-vehicles used for carbon neutral pick-up and delivery by 2030, now also powered by Ford Pro's line-up of electrified vehicles including the all-new E-Transit."