Under the agreement, SAL will provide exclusive logistics services to all GCL companies in Saudi Arabia, serving end customers in the entertainment, live events, (motor) sports, fine arts, and film and television production.



GCL will support SAL for all global logistics and freight forwarding services for these end markets for projects originating in Saudi Arabia and requiring solutions into and out of the country.



Paul J. Martins, CEO and President of GCL, said, "Our group has been supporting live events in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for several years now and it has been exciting to witness the incredible development and growth of this industry and related sectors in Saudi Arabia."



He further commented, "Being a part of the positive transformation that the country is driving is a privilege that we do not take lightly and working with a strong local partner is key. SAL is not only well established as the clear leader of integrated logistics services in Saudi Arabia, but equally has the desire and vision to further develop and grow logistics solutions for critical end markets."



Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 ­­– an economic and social reform framework – includes plans to invest in all end markets that GCL services globally, with an estimated $64 billion investment to aid in making the country into a top-tier destination for the entertainment industry.



"In order to deliver high-quality, dependable, and on-time solutions for critical projects, it is of utmost importance to understand local regulation, requirements, and ways of working," Martins remarked. "Partnering with a locally established leader that shares our ambition for zero-failure service delivery is the best way for us to ensure that we can deliver the high-quality value proposition that our customers expect."



SAL handles 99% of Saudi Arabia's inbound and outbound air cargo with operations at Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Madinah, and many other domestic stations, and has been building out a highly capable Logistics Solutions team focused on end-to-end services for time-critical end markets. SAL has established a country-wide network of infrastructure, experienced staff, and vendor relations across all modes of transportation necessary to deliver high-quality service in and out of Saudi Arabia.



Faisal Al-Bedah, Managing Director and CEO of SAL, believes that this partnership brings added value to SAL's extensive experience in Cargo Ground Handling and Logistics Solutions. "GCL is one of the leading international companies providing critical logistics services and has a key role in facilitating entertainment and art activities. The importance of this partnership reflects on Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, which puts considerable focus on sports and entertainment industries, in turn reflecting positively on enhancing the quality of life within the Kingdom," he said.



GCL is expanding its global footprint and has acquired Dynamic International, a leader in film and television logistics at the end of last year and just recently added Madrid-headquartered Asesores de Flete, S.A. (ADF), a long-term partner, to the group. GCL also recently expanded its activities in Miami, Portugal, South Africa, and Singapore to better serve its clients.