New research has revealed the emergence of major shifts in globalisation as companies rush to move manufacturing closer to home to protect against supply chain disruptions while increasingly protectionist policies are breaking the world into trade blocs.

The latest Trade in Transition study, commissioned by DP World and led by Economist Impact, captured the perspectives of company leaders as they navigate the latest disruptions to global trade – from the conflict in Ukraine to inflation and extended covid-lockdown policies in some markets, according to a release from DP World.

"Its key finding is that 96 percent of companies confirmed they are making changes to their supply chains due to geopolitical events. The change has been swift. In the space of just a year, the number of companies shifting their manufacturing and suppliers – either to their home markets or nearby – has doubled compared to 2021. This is driven mainly by efforts to reduce costs and the risk of disruption."

While 27 percent of companies said they were decreasing the length of their supply chains due to geopolitical events such as the war in Ukraine, another 33 percent plan to expand into more stable and transparent markets, the report added.

Inflation threat

The persistent threat of inflation was cited by 30 percent of the executives as having the most significant negative impact on trade over the next two years. "Inflationary pressures are seen in input costs from supply shortages and transport through high energy costs and shipping capacity constraints."

In a scenario of monetary tightening, companies across Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific anticipate exports to be 1 percent lower than under a business-as-usual situation due to decreasing production and demand, the report said. "If inflationary pressures continue, exports in the Middle East and South America are expected to be hardest hit, declining by 3.52 percent and 2.74 percent, respectively. Only Africa is expected to see its exports rise by 0.26 percent."