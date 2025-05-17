As global momentum builds toward climate-resilient economies, Africa stands at a crossroads — where bold, sustainable logistics strategies can catalyse trade, stimulate inclusive growth, and protect the planet. The continent’s logistics sector, long hampered by infrastructure deficits and inefficiencies, now has the opportunity to leapfrog to greener, more resilient systems that serve both development and climate agendas.

Robert Lisinge, Director, Technology, Innovation, Connectivity, and Infrastructure Development Division at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), noted, “Logistics is essential for trade, wealth creation, and moving goods across countries. It’s vital for intra-African trade and international trade alike. Working with the UN, we look at sustainability from three perspectives: social, economic, and environmental. These dimensions are critical for logistics. Logistics also plays a major role in job creation, employing people in the trucking, railway, and aviation industries. It significantly contributes to a country’s GDP.”

Hennie Heymans, CEO DHL Express SSA, stated, “Currently, Africa is considered the least connected region in the world, and transport costs contribute to as much as 40% of the final price of goods. This means that moving goods in Africa is 3.5 times more expensive than high-volume global routes due to limited economies of scale in its ports.”

When it comes to the most impactful intervention Africa can make today, one strategy might stand out: investing in green transport corridors. These corridors, powered by low-emission vehicles, multimodal connectivity, and smart infrastructure, not only reduce carbon footprints but also unlock intra-African trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).





Aligning with the bigger picture

Sustainable logistics is not a standalone ambition. It intersects deeply with Africa’s climate resilience, energy transition, and socio-economic transformation goals.

Lisinge further mentioned, "Transitioning to green logistics, especially in terms of fuel, is key. Countries like South Africa are looking at using hydrogen for shipping, while Ethiopia has banned the import of fossil fuel vehicles, promoting electric trucks.

Green logistics can lower freight costs, improve food security through better cold chains, and stimulate off-grid renewable energy investments in rural areas. The synergy is particularly evident in national development plans that integrate transport decarbonisation with rural access, health outcomes, and digital innovation.

Heymans stated, “From a societal perspective, communities should look immediately at green infrastructure. Here, there are opportunities for communities to move directly to renewable solutions, like using solar energy; that way, the benefits are immediate.”

Africa’s path to sustainable logistics doesn’t have to mimic the West — highly centralised, capital-intensive, and technology-driven — it can build its own model rooted in local need and innovation.

Tackling finance and policy

Financing and policy alignment remain the sector’s Achilles’ heel. Long-term concessional finance is scarce, and regulations often lag behind the pace of innovation.

Talking about financing, Lisinge stated, “Infrastructure financing in Africa is challenging, with an estimated annual gap of $130–170 billion. Soft infrastructure, like uniform axle load limits between countries, is necessary to streamline logistics.”

Blended finance structures, tax incentives for electric vehicles and cold chain technologies, and targeted infrastructure bonds could unlock momentum.

Heymans noted, “In the pursuit of sustainable development, the use of mobilisation instruments and blended finance solutions is crucial. These approaches are essential for closing the funding gap in sustainable projects, particularly in areas with limited capital access.”





Bridging the cost-benefit gap

Transitioning to green logistics comes with upfront costs—new fleets, infrastructure, and training—but the long-term benefits are undeniable.

“The initial cost of transitioning to green technology, such as electric vehicles, is high. Governments can reduce this by providing incentives like tax breaks on electric vehicle imports. Over time, operating costs decrease as the price of electricity is lower than fossil fuels. Technology evolution generally lowers costs over time, and as adoption increases, the infrastructure will naturally improve," noted Lisinge.Reduced fuel dependency, lower operating costs, improved health outcomes, and enhanced resilience to climate shocks all create a net positive. Still, small businesses and rural communities need tailored support: micro-leasing for EVs, digital training, and access to shared logistics platforms.

“Sustainable logistics is not just about transportation efficiency but about creating a system that addresses multiple developmental challenges simultaneously,” noted Heymans.

From electrifying regional corridors to digitising supply chains and deploying low-emission vehicles, Africa is not starting from scratch—it is already moving. The road ahead is not without hurdles, but with the right mix of financing, policy alignment, and grassroots innovation, Africa can unlock the true potential of its logistics sector—creating jobs, reducing emissions, and driving inclusive prosperity for generations to come.