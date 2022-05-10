The board of directors of Kuehne + Nagel International AG has appointed Hansjörg Rodi to its management board effective August 1, 2022.
Rodi will assume responsibility for road logistics and thus succeed Stefan Paul, who will become the new CEO of the Kuehne+Nagel Group on the same date, according to an official announcement.
Rodi has held management positions at Kuehne+Nagel since 2016, most recently as the head of the European region with almost 44,000 employees.
He has been active in the logistics industry for over 25 years in various management positions. Rodi studied economics and earned his doctorate at the Westphalian University in Münster, Germany.
With CHF 3.7 billion ($3.7 billion) net turnover in 2021 and around 9,700 employees, Kuehne+Nagel's road logistics business unit is one of the world's leading providers of ground transportation. In 2021, the unit handled 24.4 million shipments.
Jens Drewes has been appointed to succeed Rodi in Europe. Drewes has held management positions at Kuehne+Nagel in Asia since 1997, and has been responsible for the Asia Pacific region since 2013.