Haul247, a technology company building Africa’s most extensive logistics operating system, has announced the appointment of Ngozi Ijeoma Aghomi and Adaora Ikenze as non-executive directors.

Haul247 CEO Sehinde Afolayan said these appointments bring together the unique strengths of two experienced leaders to support Haul247’s vision for the African logistics industry: "Ngozi and Adaora bring a wealth of experience in navigating complex markets and scaling operations, which will be instrumental as we expand our footprint across Africa and introduce new services," he added.



Aghomi, Director, Manufacturing Operations, Diageo North America, is a seasoned supply chain management professional with extensive experience working for multinational corporations across Sub-Saharan Africa. She holds a BSc and an MSc in Computer Science, an MBA in General Management from Pan-Atlantic University's Lagos Business School, and two executive diplomas in managing businesses in emerging markets from the University of Wisconsin and IESE Business School at the University of Navarra, says the official release.



Ikenze, Director, Public Policy for Anglophone West Africa, Meta Platforms has a diverse background as a lawyer, development expert, political adviser, and not-for-profit funder across Africa, Europe, and the U.S. Before joining Meta, she held senior roles at the Global Fund for Women in San Francisco, the Commonwealth Secretariat in London, and the Open Society Initiative for West Africa in Nigeria. Ikenze earned her undergraduate and master’s degrees from the University of Sheffield and Columbia University, the release added.



“With seed investment raised in 2023 to become Africa's Airbnb for trucks and warehouses, Haul247's new board appointments mark a significant milestone, solidifying its position in the African logistics industry.”



"Joining Haul247’s board is a tremendous opportunity to be part of a dynamic team transforming logistics in Africa. With my background in supply chain management and business strategy, I am excited to help drive Haul247’s expansion and enhance its service offerings across the continent,” says Aghomi.



"I am honoured to join Haul247’s board and contribute to its mission of revolutionising logistics across Africa. The potential for growth and innovation in this sector is immense, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to support Haul247 in achieving its strategic goals,” adds Ikenze.

