Hellmann Worldwide Logistics closed 2021 as the most successful financial year in its 150-year history as consolidated sales increased €1.5 billion ($1.8 billion), an increase of 61 percent and crossed €4 billion ($4.7 billion) for the first time.

"In a market environment shaped by capacity bottlenecks, rising freight rates, and supply chain disruptions, Hellmann was able to secure additional capacity for its customers as well as offer tailored logistics solutions. As a result, the number of shipments increased 25 percent to 20.3 million compared to the prior year (16.2 million)," according to an official statement.

"Throughout 2021, Hellmann finalised numerous strategically critical acquisitions including the purchase of the joint venture Rhenus & Hellmann, acquisitions made by the Hellmann East Europe Group, and the procurement of minority shares of the Hellmann company in Australia," the statement said.

Reiner Heiken, Chief Executive Officer, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, says: "Not only was 2021 our anniversary year but also an exceptional year in many ways. Our employees showed once again that Hellmann is a reliable partner and proved that we can generate record growth even during a challenging time in which we also successfully managed through a cyber-attack. Despite all political and economic uncertainties, we want to continue this positive development in 2022. Among other things, the focus for us as the Management Board is on the continuation of our digitisation roadmap and the development of a long-term sustainability strategy. At the same time, we will continue to emphasise the targeted development of our employees and expand our sales and customer service departments."

Martin Eberle, Chief Financial Officer, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, added: "Hellmann is well-positioned to continue its further expansion. Our goal is to expand business in existing but also in new markets by making future-oriented acquisitions in order to generate further organic and sustainable growth."

Hellmann invested in its workforce during the reporting period, increasing staff by more than 16 percent to a total of 12,348 employees by the end of 2021.