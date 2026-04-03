Hellmann Worldwide Logistics has expanded its healthcare logistics network in the Middle East with the opening of a new distribution facility at the Logistics District in Dubai South, further strengthening its capabilities for handling temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals and medical products.

According to the Government of Dubai Media Office, Dubai South, the largest single-urban master development focused on aviation, logistics and real estate, has welcomed the new distribution facility by Hellmann Calipar Healthcare Logistics (HCHL). With this addition, Hellmann expands its presence to five distribution centres in the United Arab Emirates, reinforcing one of the most comprehensive dedicated healthcare logistics networks in the Middle East.

The expansion comes as healthcare supply chains become increasingly complex, with stricter regulatory requirements and growing demand for precision in handling temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals and medical products across the logistics chain.

Strategically located within one of the region’s key logistics hubs, the facility benefits from direct connectivity to Jebel Ali Port and cargo terminals at Al Maktoum International Airport, enabling efficient multimodal transport and faster distribution across regional and global markets.

“With our fifth healthcare location in the UAE, we are not only increasing capacity, but further enhancing our responsiveness, scalability, and regulatory assurance for our customers”, says Lee I’Ons, Regional CEO IMEA at Hellmann Worldwide Logistics. “This expansion reflects our continued commitment to the UAE and its strategic role as a leading regional and global hub for healthcare and logistics. By investing in this capability, we are actively supporting the UAE’s long-term vision while strengthening Hellmann Calipar Healthcare Logistics’ regional network and expanding our ability to support complex, global healthcare supply chains.”

Mohsen Ahmad, CEO of the Logistics District at Dubai South, said: “We are pleased to welcome another facility by Hellmann Calipar Healthcare Logistics to Dubai South. The expansion reflects the growing demand for specialised healthcare logistics solutions in the region and reinforces the Logistics District’s role as a key platform for global supply chains. Our integrated infrastructure, strategic location and multimodal connectivity continue to support international companies in strengthening their regional operations and delivering essential products efficiently and reliably.”

Representing the pinnacle of logistical innovation within an integrated infrastructure network, Dubai South’s Logistics District offers advanced services and operations as well as uninterrupted access to Jebel Ali Port via a bonded logistics corridor. The district comprises multiple zones with direct connectivity to cargo terminals at Al Maktoum International Airport, including EZDubai, a fully dedicated e-commerce free zone, and a Contract Logistics Zone designed to support global distribution and fulfilment activities.

The new Hellmann facility increases warehouse capacity while introducing specialised storage solutions and customer-specific value-added services. Developed in line with national and international safety and environmental standards, the site complies with Good Distribution Practice (GDP) requirements for pharmaceutical logistics.

The facility is equipped to handle time- and temperature-sensitive healthcare products as well as hazardous goods. Advanced quality management systems, enhanced security protocols and digital tracking solutions help ensure full transparency and product integrity across the supply chain.

Sustainability considerations have also been incorporated into the facility’s design through the integration of solar technology, contributing to reduced energy consumption and supporting the company’s broader environmental goals.

With this expansion, Hellmann Calipar Healthcare Logistics aims to strengthen its presence in one of the region’s fastest-growing healthcare logistics markets, offering scalable and compliant solutions for pharmaceutical manufacturers, healthcare providers and distributors.

This article was originally published on The STAT Trade Times.