Hellmann Worldwide Logistics announced the appointment of Lee I'Ons as the new Regional CEO for the India, Middle East and Africa (IMEA) region and member of the International Executive Board, effective April 1, 2025.

I'Ons succeeds Madhav Kurup, who has successfully led the region since joining Hellmann in 2008, and was recently promoted to the Global Management Board as the COO for Airfreight, Seafreight and Contract Logistics, says an official release.

"A South African native, I'Ons brings 30 years of logistics experience spanning Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. He began his career with a shipping agency in Durban before moving on to Kühne+Nagel, where he held various senior roles over the past 26 years, most recently serving as National Manager Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and President of Middle East, and Africa."

I'Ons will focus on accelerating growth within the IMEA region by leveraging his extensive connection to the region, the release added. "Together with his team, I´Ons will build on the strong regional development of recent years, during which the IMEA region – now home to 2,000 employees across 14 countries and six vertical joint ventures – remains a vital growth driver for Hellmann. The region includes some of the fastest-growing markets such as India, Saudi Arabia and the UAE as well as emerging opportunities across Africa."

Jens Drewes, CEO, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics says: "We are delighted to welcome Lee on board to lead such a strategically important geographical cluster. IMEA has been a driving force of innovation and growth for Hellmann over the past decades. While we are already market leaders in sectors like automotive and pharma, Lee´s leadership will be fundamental in building on the strong foundation laid by Madhav and his team as we pursue our expansion plans."

Kurup adds: "It has been a privilege to lead the IMEA region and work with such a talented team. I am confident that under Lee's leadership, Hellmann will continue to innovate and expand its presence in this vital market, and I look forward to supporting the company’s continued success in my role on the Global Management Board."

Hellmann also announced the appointment of Abdul Rahim Kamal Batcha to the APAC airfreight team as Regional Pricing and Tender Management Manager.

"With extensive experience in air logistics development, pricing and trade lane management, Abdul Rahim has successfully driven key initiatives across Singapore and Malaysia in various industries including healthcare, automotive, industrial, aerospace, consumer, semiconductor and hi-tech," says a LinkedIn post.