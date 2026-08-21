Hellmann Worldwide Logistics has appointed Vidya Veettil as Head of Roadfreight – GCC & Egypt, where she will lead the company’s roadfreight strategy and business development across the region.

Vidya has been with Hellmann for 15 years and brings operational and commercial experience, along with an understanding of the company’s customers and the regional market.

In her new role, she will focus on strengthening Hellmann’s roadfreight network across the GCC and Egypt and supporting customers with reliable and flexible transport solutions.

The appointment comes as geopolitical challenges and port congestion continue to affect supply chains across the Middle East. In this environment, alternative routes and Landbridge solutions are becoming increasingly important for keeping cargo moving.

Hellmann said Vidya’s new role will further strengthen its regional network and support its customers across the GCC and Egypt.