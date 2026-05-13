Hellmann Worldwide Logistics recorded Group revenue of EUR 3.7 billion in fiscal year 2025, compared with EUR 3.8 billion a year earlier, while total shipment volumes increased slightly to approximately 21 million.

Europe remained the largest region, contributing 56 % of total revenue, with Western Europe accounting for 50 % and Eastern Europe for 6 %. Americas contributed 23 %, Asia-Pacific 13 %, and IMEA 8 % of total revenue. By product division, Seafreight accounted for 31 % of revenue, Road & Rail 34 %, Airfreight 27%, Contract Logistics 7 %, and Others 1 %.

Operating in a challenging global environment marked by geopolitical uncertainty, sluggish trade activity, and continued margin pressure in the logistics sector, the company maintained stable business performance. It achieved shipment growth above market trends, supported by market share gains and strong customer partnerships.

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics also continued efforts to streamline costs and enhance operational efficiency, contributing to a slight improvement in its equity ratio. The company said its solid financial position provides the flexibility to pursue strategic investments and support long-term growth.

With the launch of its Forward2030 growth strategy, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics established a long-term strategic roadmap aimed at strengthening its position in an increasingly dynamic global market. The company continued expanding its product portfolio, particularly in E-commerce logistics, supported by initiatives such as its partnership with SkyNet and the introduction of the joint cross-border E-commerce solution, “near”.

At the same time, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics further expanded its international presence by launching a new country organisation in Colombia and opening additional locations in strategic markets. The company said this growth momentum is continuing into 2026, highlighted by its recently announced automotive joint venture with Motherson.

The company also progressed its sustainability initiatives during 2025 with the publication of its Sustainability Report, which outlines defined CO₂ reduction targets and aligns with key Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) principles.

Jen Drewes, CEO at Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, said, “2025 was characterized by a very demanding market environment. In this context, I am proud of what our global team has achieved together. We have delivered solid operational performance while, at the same time, setting a clear strategic course through Forward2030, with a strong emphasis on customer centricity. The foundations are in place, our priorities are defined, and we are well-positioned to capture growth opportunities in the years ahead.”

Martin Eberle, CFO at Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, commented, “Maintaining stable revenue and improving our equity ratio in such a volatile environment is a clear sign of our financial discipline and resilience. Our strong cost management and solid balance sheet give us the flexibility to continue investing in growth, innovation, and digital capabilities. This financial stability is a key enabler for executing our strategy and further strengthening Hellmann’s market position.”