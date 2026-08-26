The road into Darfur is measured not only in kilometres, but in permits, border approvals, security assessments, weather conditions and the narrow window in which temperature-sensitive medical supplies can remain safe.

In late June and early July 2026, Airlink and its partners moved 6.7 tonnes of medicines and medical supplies from the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates through Chad and into West Darfur, where the cargo was delivered to the International Medical Corps in El Geneina. The supplies were destined to support four hospitals, four primary healthcare clinics and one mobile clinic across West, Central, North and South Darfur.

The operation came as Sudan's humanitarian crisis continued to deepen following the war between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). According to figures cited by the United Nations, 8.6 million people have fled the violence, many into neighbouring countries, while the World Food Programme (WFP) estimates that more than 19.5 million of Sudan's 51 million people are acutely food insecure.

The humanitarian pressure is also shifting geographically. The UN International Organization for Migration has reported that intensifying fighting has displaced at least another 200,000 people since late 2025, while seasonal flooding is adding another layer of difficulty to an already severely disrupted aid operation.

Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo has warned that the true death toll from the conflict is likely to be in the hundreds of thousands, with widespread atrocities including mass killings, sexual violence, child recruitment, attacks on hospitals and strikes on civilian infrastructure. UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher has said that more than two-thirds of Sudan's civilians urgently require life-saving assistance, while access remains constrained.

Against this backdrop, moving a shipment of medicines into Darfur is far more complicated than getting cargo from one airport to another.

From the Netherlands and Dubai to Darfur

The latest Airlink operation began with six separate shipments originating in two regions.

In late June, three shipments totalling 1,300 kilogrammes were collected from Imres B.V. in Lelystad and Amstelfarma B.V. in Vuren in the Netherlands. The cargo was moved by road to Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam and then by road to Liège Airport in Belgium, where it was consolidated for the airfreight journey to N'Djamena International Airport in Chad.

At the same time, another three shipments weighing 5,400 kilogrammes were collected from the IDA Foundation's regional health logistics hub in Dubai. These shipments travelled by road to Sharjah International Airport before being flown directly to N'Djamena by Ethiopian Airlines.

The two streams of cargo arrived in N'Djamena within days of each other. There, the six shipments were consolidated into two refrigerated trucks for the more than 1,000 kilometre road journey towards West Darfur.

After the International Medical Corps completed the necessary customs procedures, the cargo travelled through eastern Chad, crossed into Sudan through the Adre border crossing and continued to El Geneina, where it reached the International Medical Corps warehouse in early July.

Peter Frey, Humanitarian Programme Manager, Sub-Saharan Africa, Airlink, described the operation as part of a wider effort to maintain healthcare support in a region where conflict has severely disrupted essential services.

"The ongoing civil war and escalating conflict have drastically strained an already fragile healthcare system in Darfur, Sudan, prompting needs for continued international relief to displaced communities and the clinics that support them."

He added that diseases including cholera, measles and dengue fever continue to affect communities and camps destabilised by the conflict.

A cold chain stretching across borders

The cargo itself reflected the broad healthcare needs on the ground.

The shipment included antibiotics, antimalarials, pain and fever medicines and long-term medicines for chronic conditions such as hypertension and diabetes. It also contained nutritional supplements, intravenous equipment, personal protective equipment and other medical consumables needed to keep health facilities operational.

But getting these supplies there was only half the challenge. Maintaining their condition throughout the journey was equally critical.

"The entire shipment required meticulous temperature-controlled handling, which was successfully maintained throughout the entire journey and in remote regions of Chad and Sudan that have temperatures that regularly reach 37 degrees Celsius," Frey said.

The cargo moved under Good Distribution Practice protocols throughout the operation. SEKO Logistics used climate-controlled vehicles for road movements between suppliers and airports, while temperature-controlled trucks were used for the journey from N'Djamena to El Geneina.

The airfreight legs also required careful coordination. The Netherlands-origin cargo travelled from Liège to N'Djamena aboard a Boeing 747-400F operated by Network Airlines. The Dubai-origin shipment flew from Sharjah to N'Djamena aboard an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 767-300F.

However, Airlink used cash funding from the Airbus Foundation to access paid airlift into N'Djamena as neither airlines provided discounted or donated freight for this operation.

The logistics challenge begins after the flight

For humanitarian cargo entering a conflict-affected region, landing at the destination airport does not necessarily mean the difficult part is over.

In this case, the six shipments had to arrive within a tightly controlled window. Their timing had to be synchronised with import permits, flight schedules, customs procedures, cargo collection and onward trucking.

"One of the biggest logistical challenges in consolidating multiple, temperature-sensitive shipments in a place like N’Djamena, Chad is in the timing," stated the Airlink spokesperson. The objective was straightforward: clear the cargo quickly, preserve its required temperature and avoid unnecessary airport storage costs.





But once the cargo was consolidated, another set of challenges emerged. The road from N'Djamena to Darfur crosses a region affected by poor road access, seasonal flooding and changing security conditions. Chad's wet season can trigger road closures, while border procedures between Chad and Sudan involve multiple approvals and documentation requirements.

"Border crossing procedures between Chad and Sudan require multiple levels of approvals and documentation that need to be in place before trucks can cross," Frey said. Any missing permit or approval can hold a truck at the border, creating additional costs and, more critically, increasing the risk of temperature excursions.

The security situation adds another variable. With fighting continuing in West Darfur, routes and border access can change rapidly. "Airlink and its partners are constantly monitoring the spikes in violence and conflict to keep our operations secure and protected along the way."

Coordination becomes the supply chain

The operation depended on clearly defined responsibilities between Airlink, International Medical Corps and SEKO Logistics.

The International Medical Corps secured the import permits and border crossing approvals. Airlink used its international transport expertise and pre-committed Airbus Foundation funding to arrange the movement. SEKO Logistics brought local knowledge and its vendor network to manage cargo movement through Chad and into Sudan, including the final stages of the journey.

For Frey, one of the most important lessons is that humanitarian logistics cannot rely solely on international transport capacity. "First, a clear understanding of Chad’s rules and regulations regarding health commodities, even when goods are only in transit to Sudan, is vital to avoiding significant delays."

The second is local expertise. "Missing approvals and inconsistent documentation are the most frequent reasons that challenges arise, and there is often very little margin for error," added Frey.

That margin becomes even smaller when a shipment contains medicines that cannot simply be left sitting at a border crossing or airport.

Logistics amid a widening humanitarian crisis

The shipment into Darfur represents one operation within a much larger humanitarian response. The United Nations has warned that Sudan's conflict is worsening, with civilian suffering deepening and humanitarian access remaining constrained. Beyond the immediate displacement, the crisis is affecting neighbouring countries through refugee movements and cross-border insecurity.

The combination of conflict, food insecurity, disease outbreaks and flooding is creating overlapping humanitarian needs. For healthcare providers operating in Darfur, therefore, continuity of supply is critical. A shipment of antibiotics, antimalarials or intravenous equipment can determine whether a clinic can continue treating patients or whether an already fragile service is forced to scale back.

The logistics required to deliver those supplies are consequently part of the humanitarian response itself.

From warehouses in the Netherlands and Dubai to airports in Europe and the Gulf, from a cold-chain operation in N'Djamena to refrigerated trucks crossing more than 1,000 kilometres, the shipment demonstrates how humanitarian supply chains are built around a series of carefully connected decisions.

And in Darfur, where conflict can close a road, a missing document can stop a truck and temperatures can threaten medical cargo, keeping those connections intact can be as important as the cargo itself.