“In Bunia, I met a three-month-old infant who had recovered from Ebola and a nine-month-old child who, despite the loss of both parents, is gradually smiling again thanks to the psychosocial support and protection services put in place with our partners,” said Gilles Fagninou, UNICEF Regional Director for West and Central Africa.

The three-month-old baby had survived Ebola. Nearby, a nine-month-old child who had lost both parents to the disease was beginning to smile again after receiving psychosocial support. For Fagninou, the two children represented what coordinated humanitarian action can achieve, even in one of the world's most challenging emergency settings.

"These children embody an essential reality: when communities, government and partners act together, lives are saved," said Fagninou, following his visit to Ituri province in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), as stated in a UNICEF blog.

Behind those stories lies a vast humanitarian logistics operation, moving critical medical supplies and relief materials across conflict-affected regions where insecurity, poor infrastructure and population displacement continue to complicate emergency response efforts.

According to UNICEF, the Ebola outbreak has spread to five provinces—Ituri, North Kivu, South Kivu, Haut-Uélé and Tshopo—with 2,111 confirmed cases, including 750 deaths as of 13 July 2026.

Delete Edit

As the Ebola outbreak intensified, UNICEF warned in mid-June 2026 that nearly three million children and adolescents were at risk across eastern DRC. "Children are especially vulnerable because they depend on caregivers and cannot distance themselves from a sick parent or sibling," said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell, adding that more than 130 children in Ituri had already lost one or both parents.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. By 12 July 2026, WHO had reported almost 2,000 confirmed cases, warning that conflict, insecurity and limited humanitarian access continue to hamper containment efforts.

Logistics underpins the Ebola response

Alongside surveillance, treatment and community engagement, humanitarian logistics has become a critical pillar of the Ebola response. WHO's Operations Support and Logistics (OSL) team supports both the organisation's own activities and the wider outbreak response. A 2020 WHO Regional Office for Africa blog noted that effective supportive care depends on delivering medical supplies to affected communities on time and under the right conditions.

"People think logs (logistics) is just about moving things from A to B. But whenever there is an emergency or isolated case, the logs team is right there to enable rapid public health response by providing required supplies, working conditions, means of transport and living spaces," said Zinedine Kada, WHO Team Lead for Operations Support and Logistics in the DRC, in the 2020 WHO Regional Office for Africa blog.





“Astral Aviation received a request to respond to the EBOLA crisis, and we did so by moving over 150 tonnes of relief supplies that moved on 13 flights in total. These were arranged on an ad-hoc charter basis.”

Anthony Mwangi, Astral Aviation

"We are also always thinking about the supply chain. If that is weak, our programmes will be weak and we will have failed in our purpose of providing support and emergency care for those in need,” said Kada.

The blog noted that WHO's logistics operations were supported by European Commission Humanitarian Aid (ECHO) and highlighted the use of Arktek vaccine containers, which maintain temperatures between -60°C and -80°C for up to 6.5 days, preserving the cold chain in remote areas with unreliable electricity. It also underscored how armed attacks, insecurity, poor roads and mountainous terrain continue to complicate humanitarian access across eastern DRC.

"The Ebola epidemic is won by the public health response, and the field is won by the work of the logistics teams," said Dr Abdou Salam Gueye, WHO Incident Manager for the Democratic Republic of the Congo, in the same blog.

A recent Mercy Corps study found that response teams were directly targeted in 51 of 68 documented incidents, underscoring the importance of security, community acceptance and safe access for frontline humanitarian operations.

UNICEF mobilises global supply network

To support the response, UNICEF has activated its global supply and logistics network in collaboration with governments and humanitarian partners.

Emma Maspero, Chief of Emergency Coordination Centre, UNICEF Supply Division, said UNICEF is working with governments and partners, including WFP, WHO, the European Union, Africa CDC, and logistics providers to strengthen infection prevention and control, community surveillance, WASH services and child protection.

© UNICEF/UNI772760/Visona

“Despite significant challenges, including supply chain disruptions and increased transportation costs linked to the crisis in the Middle East, UNICEF continues to deliver critical supplies to children and families affected by Ebola.”

Emma Maspero, UNICEF

UNICEF has mobilised more than 180 metric tonnes of critical supplies, including PPE, medical commodities, soap, water purification tablets and water storage tanks. Its first international shipment of 100 metric tonnes from the European Union stockpile at UNICEF's Copenhagen logistics hub arrived in the DRC on 28 May 2026, with further shipments planned through the UN Inter-Agency Standing Committee Logistics Cluster. UNICEF said its humanitarian response relies on voluntary contributions and close collaboration with governments, private-sector partners and humanitarian organisations.

"Despite significant challenges, including supply chain disruptions and increased transportation costs linked to the crisis in the Middle East, UNICEF continues to deliver critical supplies to children and families affected by Ebola. We are grateful to our many partners whose support has helped sustain this essential response," said Maspero.

As the outbreak evolves, humanitarian agencies say containing Ebola depends not only on public health measures but also on resilient logistics networks that can rapidly deliver essential supplies into one of the world's most challenging humanitarian environments.

WFP-led Logistics Cluster strengthens regional logistics network

The WFP-led Logistics Cluster is also playing a central role in coordinating humanitarian logistics for the Ebola response across the DRC and the wider region. According to a WFP spokesperson, the Cluster has transported more than 1,000 tonnes of humanitarian cargo and made available 2,500 tonnes of shared inter-agency storage capacity for critical relief supplies. Covering operations in the DRC and Uganda, alongside preparedness activities in Rwanda, the Central African Republic (CAR) and South Sudan, WFP describes the operation as "one of the largest Logistics Cluster responses globally."

To support the regional response, the Logistics Cluster has established four inter-agency storage facilities—two in the DRC, a staging area in Entebbe, Uganda, and another in Kigali, Rwanda—while coordinating logistics activities across six priority locations at both national and regional levels. The shared storage facilities enable humanitarian organisations to consolidate, pre-position and rapidly dispatch essential relief supplies as operational requirements evolve.

Entebbe International Airport, Uganda: WFP's Emergency Response Hub has processed over 520 metric tonnes of Ebola relief supplies for the DRC. Photo: © WFP/Daisy Masembe





The network is continuing to expand. At the request of the WHO, the Logistics Cluster is supporting the establishment of six additional logistics hubs in priority locations across Ituri Province to increase storage capacity closer to affected communities. WFP said infrastructure for two hubs has already been pre-positioned in Bunia and is scheduled for deployment, while the remaining four hubs are currently in Entebbe and will be transported for installation at the remaining priority locations.

The operation transports PPE, medicines, hygiene kits, temporary hospital structures and storage tents through key logistics corridors linking Entebbe, Bunia and other affected areas using road transport and UNHAS flights. Together, these facilities are intended to strengthen coordination, improve supply availability and support faster delivery of humanitarian assistance across the outbreak-affected region.

Air cargo operators strengthen the humanitarian air bridge

While humanitarian agencies are leading the public health response, commercial airlines and specialist charter operators are providing the airlift needed to move life-saving supplies into some of the most difficult-to-access parts of eastern DRC, where conflict, limited infrastructure and challenging terrain continue to complicate relief operations.





“Kenya Airways Cargo has transported approximately 75 tonnes of humanitarian cargo since the outbreak began, including around 40 tonnes on charter flights to Juba, with the remainder delivered to Kinshasa and Lubumbashi.”

Fitsum Abadi, Kenya Airways Cargo

Responding to the outbreak, Astral Aviation transported more than 150 tonnes of humanitarian cargo on 13 ad-hoc charter flights, according to Anthony Mwangi, Charter Manager, Astral Aviation. The consignments included medicines, medical and protective equipment, tents and hygiene kits, sourced from Europe and Nairobi, Kenya. Astral operated Boeing 747 freighters between Liège (LGG) and Nairobi (NBO) before transferring the cargo onto Boeing 737-400 freighters for the final sector into Bunia, one of the key centres of the outbreak. The shipments included donations to UNICEF funded by the European Union, as well as cargo from Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) and WHO. Operational coordination was carried out with Scan Global Logistics, AVICO and Network Airlines.

According to Mwangi, airport infrastructure remains one of the biggest operational constraints. "Bunia Airport cannot accommodate widebody aircraft. Astral overcomes this by operating a 'hub-and-spoke' model. Large volumes are broken down at our major Nairobi hub and transferred onto our narrowbody freighter (B737F) that are perfectly suited for shorter, constrained runways," he said. Astral also implemented strict aircraft decontamination procedures to protect flight crews while maintaining uninterrupted operations.

Reflecting on the humanitarian impact of the missions, Mwangi said, "The most profound measure of success in an air cargo response is time saved, which directly equates to lives protected. During an outbreak, the window to contain geographic spread is incredibly narrow." He added that Astral's freighters delivered specialised PPE and patient isolation materials, enabling healthcare facilities to continue operating safely while helping reduce community transmission.





Chapman Freeborn has also strengthened the response through humanitarian charter operations. According to Tohir Choriev, Head of Government and Humanitarian Projects – IMEA, the company has completed more than 10 charter flights supporting the current Ebola response and continues to bid for additional humanitarian missions.

The flights have transported medicines, medical supplies, tents, tarpaulins, ablution units, mobile storage units (MSUs) and other relief cargo aboard B747F, A300F, B767F and B737F freighters. Most missions originate in Europe, routing through Kigali and Entebbe, while others begin in East Africa and the Middle East before reaching Ebola-affected locations such as Bunia.

Although Chapman Freeborn does not disclose specific humanitarian customers, Choriev said the company regularly works with United Nations agencies, non-governmental organisations and government bodies, tailoring aircraft solutions according to the urgency and location of each mission.

"Humanitarian aid flights require swift action at all times. Accordingly, Chapman Freeborn must source the right aircraft for each mission on the required date, making aircraft availability one of the main operational challenges," said Choriev.





He noted that humanitarian charters also require multiple overflight permissions, traffic rights and landing permits, while operations into remote areas demand constant monitoring of airport conditions, fuel availability and security risks.

Chapman Freeborn supports these missions through a 24/7 flight operations department, while dedicated compliance and risk teams assess sanctions, regulatory requirements and operational risks before deployment.

"Chapman Freeborn is always ready to support humanitarian logistics across Africa by offering customised services to customers and partners. We ensure the speedy delivery of vital aid, enable passenger and medical evacuations, provide rapid crisis response, and deploy the most suitable aircraft and equipment for even the most remote or inaccessible areas," said Choriev.

The company also provides aircraft capable of operating into remote airstrips where scheduled services cannot land, arranges airdrop operations when required, and offers aircraft under long-term ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance) agreements to support sustained humanitarian missions.





Alongside specialist charter operators, Kenya Airways Cargo has leveraged its Nairobi hub and scheduled network to support humanitarian supply chains across Africa. According to Fitsum Abadi, Director Cargo, Kenya Airways Cargo, the airline has transported approximately 75 tonnes of humanitarian cargo since the latest outbreak began. This includes around 40 tonnes carried on charter flights to Juba, South Sudan, with the remaining shipments transported to Kinshasa and Lubumbashi in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The cargo comprises vaccines, pharmaceuticals, personal protective equipment (PPE), laboratory equipment, diagnostic kits, medical consumables and other emergency relief supplies sourced from humanitarian supply centres across Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa before being distributed through Nairobi to destinations including Kinshasa, Lubumbashi, Entebbe and other locations across East, Central and West Africa.

Abadi said humanitarian operations depend on close collaboration between airlines, governments, humanitarian organisations, freight forwarders and logistics providers, with funding typically provided through multilateral agencies, donor governments, UN organisations and emergency response programmes.

He identified capacity constraints, regulatory requirements, cold-chain management, limited airport infrastructure and last-mile distribution as the principal operational challenges. Kenya Airways Cargo addresses these through proactive capacity planning, CEIV-certified pharmaceutical handling facilities, established regulatory compliance procedures and strong partnerships across the humanitarian supply chain.





“Recent missions have included more than 10 flights specifically supporting the response to the Ebola crisis.”

Tohir Choriev, Chapman Freeborn

"The greatest contribution of air cargo during Ebola outbreaks is speed. Rapid transportation of medical supplies, vaccines, PPE, and diagnostic equipment enables healthcare providers to respond quickly, protect frontline workers, and contain disease outbreaks," said Abadi. "Air cargo remains an indispensable component of Africa's emergency response capability, particularly where time-sensitive delivery can directly influence public health outcomes."

Together, the experiences of Astral Aviation, Chapman Freeborn and Kenya Airways Cargo illustrate how commercial aviation has become an integral part of the Ebola response, providing the speed, flexibility and specialist capabilities needed to sustain humanitarian supply chains in one of the world's most challenging operating environments.

Airlink strengthens last-mile humanitarian logistics

Airlink is supporting the Ebola response by providing no-cost, end-to-end cargo transport for humanitarian organisations into eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), combining donated airlift, customs support and cross-border logistics to move critical medical supplies into affected communities.

According to Peter Frey, Humanitarian Program Manager, Sub-Saharan Africa, Airlink, the organisation has transported more than 40 metric tonnes of safe and dignified burial (SDB) kits, personal protective equipment (PPE) and medical supplies to Bunia, Goma, Bukavu and Kampala since the outbreak began. It is also processing 15 shipment requests totalling nearly 70 metric tonnes of additional PPE and SDB kits as case numbers continue to rise.





“Airlink has transported more than 40 metric tonnes of safe and dignified burial (SDB) kits, personal protective equipment (PPE) and medical supplies to Bunia, Goma, Bukavu and Kampala since the outbreak began.”

Peter Frey, Airlink

The supplies are sourced from humanitarian warehouses and suppliers in Dubai, Germany, China and the United States. Airlink works with Qatar Airways, using donated belly cargo capacity to transport shipments to Entebbe, Uganda, before arranging onward road transport through the Mahagi, Chanika and Ruzizi border crossings into the DRC.

"Because compliant cross-border movement is so central to this response, Airlink and its logistics partners also advise for and manage customs procedures in Uganda and guide partners through DRC import regulations to keep supplies moving without delay," said Frey.

Airlink and its logistics partner, Priority Worldwide Services, support more than 20 international aid organisations and local partners, while coordinating closely with the Global Logistics Cluster to monitor access and transport conditions.





Frey identified the remoteness of the outbreak's epicentre, limited trucking capacity, rising fuel costs and insecurity in Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu as the principal operational challenges. "The remoteness of the epicentre has been undoubtedly the biggest logistics challenge in moving aid into Ebola-affected communities," added Frey.

Funded by the U.S. Department of State, alongside corporate and foundation donors, Airlink rapidly delivered 26 safe and dignified burial kits for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) within 10 days of the outbreak declaration, enough to support more than 600 burials. Frey noted that at least 20% of new Ebola infections occur during burials, making timely delivery of SDB kits critical.





“While there is no major logistics breakdown, conditions are becoming increasingly challenging, making proactive planning and flexible logistics solutions more important than ever.”

Sayid Kunhipurayil, Rhenus Group

Airlink has also partnered with German medical supplier action medeor e.V. to deliver six metric tonnes of PPE and medical supplies to eight organisations in Bunia. Savings from Airlink's no-cost transportation enabled the German medical supplier to procure an additional five metric tonnes of emergency supplies, which Airlink will also transport free of charge.

Logistics providers keep humanitarian supply chains moving

Specialist logistics providers are also supporting the Ebola response by coordinating complex international supply chains and adapting quickly to changing conditions on the ground.

According to Sayid Kunhipurayil, Emergency Aid and Relief Development Manager – Middle East, Rhenus Group, the company's Aid & Relief Department provides agile, end-to-end logistics support for humanitarian organisations, governments and international agencies delivering critical supplies into eastern DRC. Through its membership in Dubai Humanitarian, Rhenus works alongside UN agencies and NGOs to coordinate emergency air bridge operations, integrated logistics solutions and real-time supply chain coordination. Kunhipurayil noted that Dubai Humanitarian has delivered more than 200 tonnes of critical medical supplies through a humanitarian air bridge initiated by the UAE government. Shipments include personal protective equipment (PPE), infection prevention and control materials, laboratory and diagnostic equipment, pharmaceuticals, emergency health kits and other medical consumables, sourced through global humanitarian procurement networks and emergency stockpiles. Air freight remains the preferred mode for priority cargo, with Entebbe serving as the main staging hub before onward movement into the DRC.





"What is particularly important at this stage is that the humanitarian logistics network remains operational. While there is no major logistics breakdown, conditions are becoming increasingly challenging, making proactive planning and flexible logistics solutions more important than ever," said Kunhipurayil.

He added that the response depends on close coordination among WHO, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Dubai Humanitarian, governments, border authorities and logistics providers to ensure efficient transportation, customs clearance and uninterrupted delivery of life-saving supplies despite increasingly challenging operating conditions.

Meanwhile, Scan Global Logistics (SGL) recently handled an urgent 100-tonne humanitarian shipment supporting the Ebola response in the DRC and Uganda. After a planned border crossing closed unexpectedly, the company's Aid & Relief team developed an alternative route to ensure the shipment arrived safely and on time. SGL said it works with multiple UN agencies and humanitarian organisations, using air freight, charter aircraft, road transport and multimodal solutions.





“The main constraints are limited air capacity, volatile schedules, difficult access to affected regions, weak or damaged infrastructure, complex customs and documentation requirements, security constraints, and limited cold-chain infrastructure at the destination.”

Henrik Reinholdt Jensen, Scan Global Logistics

Talking about the challenges, Henrik Reinholdt Jensen, Head of Department, Aid & Relief, Air, Scan Global Logistics said, “The main constraints are limited air capacity, volatile schedules, difficult access to affected regions, weak or damaged infrastructure, complex customs and documentation requirements, security constraints, and limited cold-chain infrastructure at the destination.”

The EU Humanitarian Air Bridge has also strengthened the response. According to a social media post by humanitarian logistics cooperative Hulo, the European Union launched the initiative on 16 June, transporting 97.4 tonnes of humanitarian cargo from Liège to Entebbe, before onward road transport to Bunia. The shipment included health equipment, shelter supplies, logistics items and WASH (Water, sanitation and hygiene) supplies, supporting seven humanitarian organisations. The operation was funded by the European Union, coordinated by Hulo, and supported by BIOPORT.