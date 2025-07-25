Amancio Ortega’s family office, Pontegadea Inversiones, has agreed to acquire a 49% stake in PD Ports from Brookfield Asset Management. PD Ports, a leading UK-based ports and logistics company, recently announced the strategic investment.

“Brookfield will remain invested in the business and, as a long-term shareholder, will work closely with Pontegadea to support the continued growth of PD Ports,” PD Ports said in an official statement.

PD Ports has operations across 11 locations nationwide, including Teesport and Hartlepool in the north, a cluster of sites on and around the River Humber, and Felixstowe, Thames, and the Isle of Wight in the south.

PD Ports contributes £1.4 billion annually to the Teesside economy, supporting 22,000 jobs in the wider supply chain and directly employing more than 1,400 people across 11 UK sites. As the Statutory Harbour Authority for the River Tees, PD Ports ensures the river is safe and navigable, helping to generate economic growth and build a legacy for future generations.

“This deal signals a bold new chapter for PD Ports—one that builds on our proud heritage and sets a confident course for the future. We look forward to working with our new shareholder to drive the continued growth of our business. PD Ports’ ability to attract a high-quality investor is a powerful endorsement of the business, its people, and its long-term vision. While we have successful operations around the UK—including Groveport, Felixstowe, and the Isle of Wight—we are firmly anchored in Teesside and will continue to make targeted investments in our sites and our operations here and around the UK,” said Frans Calje, CEO of PD Ports.

Pontegadea is a leading investment firm, with assets located across the globe and in different sectors such as real estate, retail, energy transition, and infrastructure. This transaction, a further step for Pontegadea’s global strategy of investment diversification, consolidates its commitment to invest in innovative infrastructures with solid partners of international renown.

Pontegadea was created in 2001, focused on a wide range of sectors, such as real estate, energy, infrastructure, or retail, including long-term equity and liquid assets among its strategies. Besides the portfolio of top-level assets, Pontegadea holds a significant stake in traded and private companies.

This isn’t the Zara founder’s first foray into logistics investments. In 2023, his family office, Pontegadea, acquired a logistics centre in Dublin, Ireland—primarily used by Amazon. Pontegadea also owns two office buildings in Seattle, USA, leased to Amazon. These properties, known as Troy Block, are part of the South Lake Union campus and rank among Amazon’s largest office complexes in the city.