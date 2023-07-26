inDrive, the global mobility and urban services platform with headquarters in California, USA, launched the first-of-its-kind in South Africa, "name your price" freight service - inDrive.Freight, targeting the needs of small businesses and individuals.

Whether it's the delivery of small parcels or a large shipment, inDrive.Freight offers a comprehensive range of non-liquid freight transportation solutions. The service aims to deliver reliability and efficiency for last-mile in-city routes, with same-day delivery available on demand.

The launch of inDrive.Frieght's operations in Cape Town and Johannesburg signifies the first steps in its planned expansion across more cities in South Africa by the close of 2023. This inventive same-day delivery service is designed to serve diverse businesses and individuals, providing freight services that vary from 20kg to 20 000 kg. The service's offerings span from compact cars for small boxes or personal use, to large trucks suitable for moving or business requirements.

"At inDrive, we understand the unique logistics challenges that small businesses and individuals face," said Vincent Lilane, inDrive business representative in Southern Africa. "We have introduced inDrive.Freight in South Africa to address these challenges. It is a comprehensive solution offering competitive pricing, timely delivery, and the flexibility and scalability needed in today's fast-paced world."

inDrive.Freight has revolutionized the freight industry with its unique set-your-own-price model, allowing customers to choose from various delivery options, negotiate pricing directly with drivers, and select from a wide range of vehicles suitable for city deliveries. This approach ensures competitive pricing without compromising on quality.

inDrive.Freight provides flexible and dependable freight transport solutions for in-city routes, offering on-demand same-day delivery. It operates by allowing customers to decide the shipment details, including timing, location, and the choice of vehicle. Customers also propose a freight price, to which drivers can respond by either accepting, declining without consequences, or suggesting an alternate price. The selection of a carrier is immediate, based on cost, delivery time, and driver ratings. All drivers and their documentation are meticulously verified for shipment security, and real-time delivery tracking ensures the cargo is on track.

"Small businesses are the backbone of our economy," said Mike Anderson, founder and CEO of National Small Business Chamber. "Solutions like inDrive.Freight, which offers flexibility, affordability, and efficiency in the logistics process, are pivotal for the growth and success of these businesses. We commend inDrive for this forward-thinking initiative."

inDrive.Freight sets a new standard for freight delivery in South Africa, redefining flexibility and scalability in logistics while addressing the pressing needs of SMEs and private individuals.