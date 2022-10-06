JCB appoints Maersk as global lead logistics provider
"JCB recognises the great value that our integrator strategy offers for their supply chains."
Danish carrier Maersk has announced a new multi-year partnership with JCB, one of the world's largest manufacturers of construction and agricultural equipment and related services and one of the largest privately-owned companies in the U.K.
"Under the agreement, Maersk will become the new global lead logistics provider (LLP) for JCB offering end-to-end supply chain management services and management of their appointed third-party warehousing provider," says a release from Maersk.
"To oversee JCB's end-to-end supply chain, Maersk will establish a global control tower in the United Kingdom, three regional control towers in the United States, China and India to provide ocean, air, road, and rail cargo services."
Gary Jeffreys, Area Managing Director, U.K. & Ireland, Maersk says: "JCB recognises the great value that our integrator strategy offers for their supply chains. JCB and Maersk are an excellent strategic fit. This partnership will deliver a more agile and sustainable global supply chain for JCB. Maersk's experience and the collective strengths of both companies make it a great opportunity for us to deliver this vision."
Maersk will also deliver consolidation and customs services for JCB across various locations, and manage its UK warehouse provider on a LLP basis, Unipart Logistics, the release added.