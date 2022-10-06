Danish carrier Maersk has announced a new multi-year partnership with JCB, one of the world's largest manufacturers of construction and agricultural equipment and related services and one of the largest privately-owned companies in the U.K.

"Under the agreement, Maersk will become the new global lead logistics provider (LLP) for JCB offering end-to-end supply chain management services and management of their appointed third-party warehousing provider," says a release from Maersk.

"To oversee JCB's end-to-end supply chain, Maersk will establish a global control tower in the United Kingdom, three regional control towers in the United States, China and India to provide ocean, air, road, and rail cargo services."