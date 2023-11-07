Bolloré Logistics announced that Jean-Baptiste Rambaud has been appointed as CEO of Bolloré Logistics Middle East.

Based in Dubai, Rambaud will work toward the development of the region and aim to launch new projects to drive the company’s growth in several key sectors such as Aerospace, healthcare, luxury goods and food & reefers, says an official release.

"Jean-Baptiste joined the Bolloré Group in 2003 where he oversaw different operations and commercial departments across Africa (Kenya, DRC, Zambia, Mozambique, Nigeria). For the last three years, Jean-Baptiste held the position of Sales & Marketing Director for Bolloré Logistics Middle East & South Asia."

Rambaud says: “I am truly honoured to take on this new role, and I am excited to lead the Middle East region toward even greater success. I have complete confidence in our existing teams. Together we will strive to further develop the immense potential of this region and will expand our operations to better serve our customers."