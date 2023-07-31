The supervisory board of Hellmann Worldwide Logistics has appointed Jens Drewes as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hellmann effective August 2024.

Drewes will succeed Reiner Heiken, who has decided to retire next year, says an official release. "Heiken has been CEO of the global logistics service provider since the end of 2018, and has since successfully developed and realigned the company. Hellmann has been able to significantly expand its market position in recent years – both through organic growth and acquisitions – and to achieve another record result in 2022 with revenues of €5 billion. In order to continue this successful corporate development in the long term, under Reiner Heiken a new corporate culture was initiated with the Hellmann Promise. Most recently, in the summer of this year, a new corporate strategy "4ward27" was adopted, the implementation of which he will hand over to Jens Drewes in the middle of next year."

Thomas C. Lieb, Chairman, Hellmann says: "Heiken has succeeded in repositioning the company in recent years and setting it up strongly for the future."

Drewes brings 30 years of experience

Drewes brings a track record spanning over 30 years, primarily in the Asia-Pacific region and lately in Europe, the release added. "Since the late 1990s, Drewes has worked for Kuehne + Nagel where he was most recently responsible for European business. Starting in August 2024, Drewes will take on the CEO role encompassing Hellmann’s five regions, HR, sales & marketing, corporate development as well as corporate communications."

Lieb adds: "We are convinced that we have found the right successor to Reiner Heiken with the appointment of Jens Drewes as CEO. With his many years of international logistics experience and his strong ability to lead teams and inspire customers, Jens Drewes will continue the successful development of the company and open up new growth areas within the scope of the "4ward27" strategy."

Board appoints Chief Digital Officer

The supervisory board has decided to expand the management board by appointing a Chief Digital Officer to complement the existing roles. Starting January 1, 2024, Stefan Borggreve will assume the new board position overseeing the existing functions IT & digital as well as the new functions innovation and sustainability – "both important pillars of the corporate strategy 4ward27."

Chief Operating Officer Jens Wollesen will continue to focus on the strategic development of Hellmann's products sea- and air freight, overland transport, and contract logistics. The contract with Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Martin Eberle was renewed as scheduled for another five years, the release added.