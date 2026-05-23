Jumia inaugurated a new 10,000 m² logistics centre in Thiaroye, Senegal, on May 21, 2026, to consolidate its operations, improve fulfilment efficiency, reduce delivery costs and strengthen its nationwide logistics infrastructure. The new facility, which serves as the backbone of Jumia Senegal’s operations, can stock more than 700,000 products and supports deliveries across all 14 regions of the country through a network of 120 pick-up points.

The company said the expanded infrastructure will streamline supply chain operations while improving delivery speed and operational efficiency. The hub supports three delivery tiers, including same-day delivery within four hours through Jumia Instant, next-day delivery within 24 hours through Jumia Express, and nationwide delivery within 24 to 72 hours.

“This new logistics centre marks an important milestone in Jumia Senegal’s growth journey and reflects our long-term commitment to building a more efficient and accessible e-commerce ecosystem in the country. By consolidating all our operations, we are streamlining our supply chain, cutting costs and reducing delivery times,” said Marcelle Monkam Siayojie, CEO of Jumia Senegal.

According to the company, the facility is expected to help capture growing consumer demand while improving unit economics through faster fulfilment and lower last-mile delivery costs. The centre also strengthens Jumia Logistics, the company’s third-party logistics business, by offering warehousing, packaging and shipping services to SME sellers using the platform.

Jumia operates across eight African countries and connects nearly 70,000 sellers with customers through its marketplace and logistics network. The company said the new logistics centre reinforces its long-term commitment to expanding e-commerce accessibility and supporting business growth in Senegal.