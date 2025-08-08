Kale Logistics Solutions has named Rajan Subramanian as its Chief Product and AI Officer to bolster its artificial intelligence (AI) portfolio. The appointment supports the company’s plan to streamline its product range and increase its footprint in emerging technologies within the logistics sector.

Rajan brings two decades of experience in technology strategy, product engineering, AI-powered innovation, and cloud-based solution development, having worked with several Fortune 500 companies. Kale said his expertise will support the company’s plans to scale its products, enhance capabilities, and extend global reach.

“Having Rajan on board really emphasises Kale’s commitment to developing cutting-edge technological solutions; we believe his promising track record as a tech leader in Fortune 500 companies worldwide will boost Kale’s brand equity further across the global stage,” said Rajesh Panicker, co-founder & director, Kale. “We look forward to our technology-centric future with Rajan’s presence in our organisation.”

The appointment follows Kale’s launch of its AI website, aimed at showing customers how AI can improve supply chain efficiency. The website includes use cases and product descriptions.

Kale has been expanding its AI expertise and recently set up a new team in Australia to drive its Oceania market expansion.