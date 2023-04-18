IATA World Cargo Symposium 2023 and Transport Logistic Europe 2023 are two significant international events where Kale Logistics Solutions (Kale) will present some of its cutting-edge solutions and sustainable technology interventions as part of their ongoing commitment to innovate and bring sustainable technology to the logistics industry to facilitate trade.

Five environmental variables were listed among the top 10 most serious risks in the World Economic Forum's risk assessment, with the failure to address climate change coming in first. The logistics sector needs to quickly adapt its procedures to a new sustainable framework that incorporates all supply chain players due to the urgency of taking action on climate change.

Speaking on the occasion, Amar More, CEO and Co-founder Kale Logistics Solutions, said, “The Logistics industry is becoming more conscious about their responsibility towards the environment, and our CCS solutions are up in the game to support sustainable growth, security and green practices for Airports and Ports.”

Kale’s Cargo Community Systems (CCS) promotes carbon-neutral operations globally in over 100 Airports and Ports. In a recent study conducted at a leading US Airport, the CCS has saved 60,426 pounds of carbon emissions with a 70% reduction in truck wait times at the terminal gates. The company would demonstrate these innovative solutions in events like the IATA World Cargo Symposium 2023 in Turkey, Istanbul, from April 25 to 27, 2023, and Transport Logistic 2023 in Munich from May 09 to 12, 2023.

“We have proven technologies that the world of Logistics can adopt to save approx. 1500 trees annually per Airport or Port with paperless operations. We hope to exhibit our longstanding commitment to innovation and technology leadership at the IATA WCS and Transport Logistic event and drive the necessary change,” More further added.