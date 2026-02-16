Dubai-based global port operator DP World has announced sweeping leadership changes after Group Chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem resigned from the company, effective immediately. The official press statement confirmed Sulayem’s departure without elaborating on the reasons. His resignation follows the release of the US Department of Justice records referencing years of exchanges with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. While the files describe Sulayem as a “close personal friend”, he has not been accused of any criminal wrongdoing.

The Board of Directors has appointed Essa Kazim as Chairman and Yuvraj Narayan as Group Chief Executive Officer. Kazim, currently governor of the Dubai International Financial Centre, brings more than three decades of experience in the UAE’s financial sector. His appointment underscores DP World’s intent to strengthen its governance and align with Dubai’s broader economic vision.

Narayan, who joined DP World in 2004 and served as Group CFO since 2005, has been instrumental in transforming the company from a regional port operator into a global supply chain solutions provider. His financial acumen and strategic leadership have guided DP World through multiple economic cycles, expanding its operations to over 430 business entities and employing more than 115,000 people worldwide.

DP World’s nine-member board also includes prominent figures such as Deepak Parekh, former chairman of HDFC Bank, and Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airlines and Chairman of the Emirates Airline Foundation. The company stated that the new appointments reinforce its strategy for sustainable growth and its role in strengthening global supply chains.

Sulayem had been a central figure at DP World, serving as chairman since 2007 and CEO since 2016. Under his leadership, the company expanded its footprint to 79 countries, handling nearly 10% of global container trade.