On Monday 15th May 2023, the Kenya Flower Council(KFC) signed an MoU with Safal Group with the objective to offer KFC membership innovative green solutions in solar and building. Safal Building Systems (SBS) is a subsidiary of Mabati Rolling Mills (MRM) and decarbonization in agribusiness is part of their agenda.

A post on KFC's LinkedIn page on Monday cited, "The partnership comes in time as KFC strives to explore solutions that guarantee top-quality of cut-flowers and ornamentals but also offer relief to deal with recurrent expenditures faced by growers."

A tweet from the Safal Group's official Twitter handle also cited, "We are pleased to announce our strategic partnership with the Kenya Flower Council (KFC). This partnership enables us to offer our building solutions to the floriculture market and deliver value to Kenya Flower Council members."

The Kenya Flower Council is a private voluntary association of independent growers and exporters of cut flowers and ornamentals. KFC was formed to foster the responsible and safe production of cut flowers in Kenya while protecting the natural environment and promoting the welfare of all farm staff.

Meanwhile, the Safal Group opened its first manufacturing facility in Mombasa, Kenya, in 1962, rapidly widening its reach to include further countries in East Africa, and then Southern Africa. In 2003, all operating companies were reversed into the current holding company called Safal Investments Mauritius Limited which conducts its business across Africa as the Safal Group. Today, the Safal Group manufactures in 10 African countries and sells and markets its building solutions across the continent.