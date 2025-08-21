Kenya has launched the Kifaru Exim Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Tatu City, about 20 km north of Nairobi, the capital of Kenya. The new industrial hub is designed to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs), create jobs, and strengthen the country’s export capacity.

The Special Economic Zones Authority (SEZA) announced that the 10,165 square metre Grade A warehousing hub will host SMEs and is expected to generate over 600 direct jobs and 1,800 indirect jobs. SEZA added that its Acting Director General, Victor Mageto, pledged “full support to unlock SME manufacturing, boost exports & wealth creation.”

The State Department of Investment Promotion also welcomed the development, stating on X, “Kenya launches Kifaru Exim at Tatu City SEZ, empowering SMEs with world-class facilities, streamlined logistics and fiscal incentives to scale into export markets. A major step for job creation and industrial growth.”

The Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM), the representative body for value-add industries, highlighted the strategic importance of the new facility. “Earlier today, KAM Chief Executive Tobias Alando joined key stakeholders at the official launch of the Kifaru Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Tatu City. This milestone marks the unveiling of a Grade A industrial facility comprising nine completed warehouses designed specifically for SMEs,” KAM stated in a post on social media platform X.

According to KAM, the SEZ offers reliable power, water, and efficient logistics within Tatu City, along with simplified administrative processes, seamless linkages to larger firms, and a gateway to export markets.

The launch was presided over by Abubakar Hassan Abubakar, Principal Secretary in the State Department for Investment Promotion at the Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry (MITI). Abubakar graced the event, reaffirming government commitment to attracting private investment. He emphasised the government's ongoing efforts to refine SEZ frameworks, making them more competitive and investor-friendly. “To create jobs and strengthen our industrial base, we must empower SMEs by giving them access to quality industrial spaces like Kifaru SEZ,” he stated, highlighting that such facilities solve a fundamental challenge for small businesses and enable them to benefit from SEZ fiscal incentives.

Alando also stressed the importance of empowering SMEs. “At KAM, we live our purpose - to create prosperity for the nation through sustainable industrialization. In an environment like this, we can grow more industries, create jobs, expand the tax base, and position Kenya as a regional industrial hub. When SMEs succeed, manufacturers thrive, and when manufacturers win, Kenya wins,” said Alando as stated in a social media post by KAM.

The Director of Kifaru SEZ said the project was developed to “create employment and unlock the potential of Kenyan SMEs, enabling them to access and benefit from SEZ incentives and grow their export capacity.”

In a separate statement, Abubakar said, “SME development through integrating them into the SEZ program is our priority agenda. Today was honoured to preside over the launch of Kshs 500 M (500 million Kenyan Shillings) domestic investments by Kifaru Exim SEZ in building Industrial spaces (10,000 square meters) in Tatu City SEZ tailored made for SMEs, targeting to create 500 jobs.”

The project has been made possible through a strategic partnership between Kifaru and the SME Support Centre, with the aim of creating employment opportunities and expanding Kenya’s industrial and export base.