Kerry Logistics has launched a new air-sea solution between Europe and Oceania, which is faster than sea freight and cheaper than air freight on the same lanes.

The new product, which connects eight European countries with destinations in Australia and New Zealand, is 50 percent cheaper than air freight and three times faster than sea freight on the same lanes, says an official release.

“We have been looking for innovative ways to help customers facing issues due to the situation in the Red Sea, which has dramatically increased sea freight transit times to somewhere in excess of 60 days between Europe and Oceania,” says Emma Rowlands, Strategic Sales Director, Europe, Kerry Logistics. “Our air-sea service provides a cost-effective solution, and we have already serviced several key accounts resulting in transit times that have been even better than expected with shipments arriving in Australia from Europe in fewer than 20 days.”

Kerry Logistics is offering daily uplifts from airports in the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden and Turkey to Australia and New Zealand with a 20–24 day transit time. Freight is handled through the Hong Kong bonded and secure facility with the product offering complete online visibility as well as carbon emission reporting, the release added.