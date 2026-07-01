DoKaSch Temperature Solutions has appointed Kersten Drummer as its Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), effective July 1, 2026. In this role, he will be responsible for the company's overall commercial strategy, lead the business development and key account management teams, and report to Managing Director Andreas Seitz.

Drummer brings more than 20 years of experience in the air cargo industry, including over 10 years in Life Sciences & Healthcare. He also has extensive experience in the active container business, with expertise across sales, product management and operations. His background includes leading international teams and delivering commercial and operational results in complex business environments.

"Logistics is ultimately a people-driven business, and consistency is what builds trust over time," said Drummer. "Customers expect more than solutions; they rely on partners who stay close to their operations, anticipate challenges, and respond quickly when it matters most. My focus is on bringing teams together across regions, providing clear direction, and ensuring the consistent execution of our long-term strategy. Lasting partnerships are built on trust, reliability, and a shared commitment to delivering results every day."

At the same time, DoKaSch Temperature Solutions has appointed Edwin Visser as Senior Vice President Strategic Alliances. The newly created senior management role reports directly to Managing Director Andreas Seitz and has been established to support the company's global strategy and growth.

Visser served as Chief Commercial Officer of DoKaSch Temperature Solutions for more than three years. The company said it appreciates his contribution in the role and looks forward to him continuing to support the business with his industry experience and network in his new position.