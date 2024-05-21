Alumichem, a Nordic water treatment solutions company, has appointed Kuehne+Nagel as a logistics partner in Ghana for the second consecutive year. The partnership aims to deliver clean drinking water to communities in Ghana.

Kuehne+Nagel will provide optimised logistics solutions, including sea logistics solutions for the transport of the chemical components between Denmark and Ghana and domestic road logistics solutions for the deliveries to a state utility water producer, Ghana Water Company, according to the press release from Kuehne+Nagel.

Denmark-based Alumichem has been working with Ghana Water Company to improve the efficiency of the water treatment processes and provide advanced water treatment technologies, including aluminium-based coagulants and flocculants.

So far Kuehne+Nagel has handled over 194 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) of water treatment chemicals on behalf of Alumichem, says the release.

"We rely on Kuehne+Nagel's expertise in global logistics and supply chain management to deliver a product that provides access to clean drinking water, which is a fundamental human right," says Isaac Mensah-Boansi, Business Development Director, Africa, Alumichem. "Together, we make a positive difference in the lives of those who need it most."

Alexandre Muratore, West Africa Cluster Manager, Kuehne+Nagel adds: "Kuehne+Nagel prioritises partnerships that bring a positive change to the socio-economical situation of people in Africa. By providing reliable and efficient logistics solutions for the deliveries of the water treatment products, we improve the quality of lives of Ghanaians. It is an example of the logistics industry and its dedication to support human needs merging into one.”