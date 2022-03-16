Kuehne+Nagel and Chorus, a moonshot project at X, Alphabet's Moonshot Factory, will partner to offer select Kuehne+Nagel road logistics customers real-time solutions and granular, prescriptive insights into the health and state of their global supply chain and logistics operations.

"Chorus is developing new sensor and orchestration technology designed to radically improve understanding of where physical goods are located, where they are needed, what state they are in, and how they are used," K+N said in a statement.

"The technology will be integrated into Kuehne+Nagel's digital road service offering, eTrucknow, to provide its road logistics customers unique solutions such as the ability to track real-time location and condition of goods with the goal of providing enhanced visibility. Through the partnership, Kuehne+Nagel and Chorus aim to generate learnings and insights that guide the development of additional solutions."

"We are focused on developing solutions for some of the toughest global supply chain problems," says Stefan Paul, Member of the Management Board, Kuehne+Nagel International AG, responsible for Road Logistics and Sales. "Our partnership with Chorus will enhance our capabilities to build innovative solutions, further enriching the eTrucknow offering. By combining visibility with intelligence, we aim to provide our customers more accurate, actionable and data-driven insights into the overall health of their supply chain down to carton level."