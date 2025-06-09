Kuehne+Nagel announced the opening of a brand-new office building in Nairobi, Kenya.

The new facility spans nearly 2,500 square metres of modern office space and will accommodate over 85 Kuehne+Nagel team members, along with 65 partners and customers, says a LinkedIn post from K+N. "It complements our existing office premises of more than 2,100 square metres, located adjacent to the new site."

Yngve Ruud, Board Member and Executive Vice President, Air Logistics, Kuehne+Nagel says: "It is an honour and a pleasure to inaugurate our new office building in Nairobi. This milestone reflects our remarkable growth in Kenya and across East Africa, particularly in the handling of fresh-cut flowers and other perishable goods."

Myles Hechle, Managing Director, East Africa Cluster, Kuehne+Nagel adds: "A strategic location close to the airport, a dedicated and highly skilled team and long-standing partnerships with our customers are the cornerstones of our success. We are excited to continue expanding our presence in Kenya."