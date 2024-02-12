Kuehne+Nagel in Egypt has partnered with universities to provide undergraduate students with internship programmes and support their professional development.



In Egypt, the company cooperates with the German University in Cairo (GUC), Ain Shams University, and the Arab Academy for Science, Technology, and Maritime Transport to provide internship programs for undergraduate students, known as the Kuehne+Nagel Egypt Youth Internship Program.

Each program lasts between one and three months, depending on the student’s academic background and interests, and provides an excellent opportunity to get real-life experience and insights in a logistics company operating at the global level. The company has already recorded increased interest from students wanting to join the next round of internships.

„We must invest time and effort in developing the next generation of professionals, who will soon become our colleagues, partners, and customers. I am happy to see the students proactively learning about the logistics industry and challenging the theory in the operational environment provided by our team in Cairo,” says Amir Alfy, Country Manager at Kuehne+Nagel Egypt.

Kuehne+Nagel in Egypt provides Sea, Road, and Air Logistics, as well as Project Logistics services. The company has been operating in the country since 1987 and employs over 100 highly experienced professionals.