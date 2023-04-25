The rapid normalisation of the supply chain environment saw Kuehne+Nagel Group report a 45 percent decline in earnings at CHF 462 million ($522 million) on 37 percent decline in turnover at CHF 6.7 billion ($7.6 billion). "The start of the 2023 business year was marked by geopolitical and inflation-related challenges worldwide. In parallel, the supply chain environment quickly normalised after the boom years of 2021 and 2022. Although demand for transport services declined as expected, the Kuehne+Nagel Group achieved solid results. The Corona-related special economic situation distorts the comparison with the previous year. In the context of a normalised business environment and compared to the business performance before the pandemic, the first quarter of 2023 represents a record result," says an official release.

Stefan Paul, CEO, Kuehne+Nagel

Stefan Paul, CEO, Kuehne+Nagel says: "The macroeconomic environment remained extremely challenging at the start of 2023. This does not come as a surprise as signs of significant weakening emerged last autumn, following the period of extraordinary, pandemic-related demand for logistics services.

"With our focus on cost control through the consistent exploitation of the asset light model, the Kuehne+Nagel Group was able to hold its own in this environment and expand its market share worldwide. We already see early successes from the strategic Roadmap 2026 presented in March."



Air Logistics

Net turnover dropped 41 percent to CHF 1.9 billion ($2.1 billion) and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) declined 64 percent to CHF 154 million ($174 million).