Kuehne+Nagel reported a nine percent increase in earnings at CHF 303 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to CHF 278 million in the same period last year on market share gains in sea and air logistics.

Net turnover increased 15 percent to CHF 6.3 billion compared to CHF 5.5 billion last year, says an official release.

"Kuehne+Nagel has had a strong start in the new financial year," says Stefan Paul, CEO, Kuehne+Nagel. "We increased our market share, gained new customers and also improved profitability. Despite the challenging global economic environment, the company achieved double-digit growth in net turnover. We remain well prepared and positioned to implement our strategic objectives."

Sea logistics

Net turnover in the sea logistics business increased 30 percent year-over-year to CHF 2.5 billion. EBIT rose to CHF 210 million. "The conversion rate was 36 percent. The container volume at the end of March 2025 was one million TEU, three percent more than a year earlier."

The first-time consolidation of US-based IMC Logistics took place in January 2025 and has been earnings-accretive from the start, the release added.

Air logistics

Net turnover in the air logistics business unit in the first quarter of 2025 rose by 13 percent to CHF 1.8 billion and EBIT by 23 percent to CHF 116 million. "The conversion rate was 26 percent. The unit handled 514,000 tonnes of freight in the first quarter of 2025, five percent more than in the year-ago quarter."

Excluding the automotive sector, the business unit gained market share across all industries and particularly in semiconductors. New cool corridors for healthcare were opened between Brussels and Chicago as well as between Brussels and Singapore, the release added.

Outlook

Kuehne+Nagel is not updating the Group recurring EBIT guidance for the current year (CHF 1.5 billion to CHF 1.75 billion) in light of the elevated and fluctuating level of market uncertainty, including global tariff developments, the release added.

