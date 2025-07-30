The Logistics Marketplace, a digital platform designed to strengthen health and humanitarian supply chains in Africa and other underserved markets has been officially launched.

The platform, conceived by Scott Dubin, Supply Chain Private Sector Engagement Advisor at The Global Fund, and powered by Logixity, centralises the discovery of logistics providers and streamlines procurement for governments, global health partners, humanitarian response groups, international organisations, manufacturers, and distributors.

The platform aims to address inefficiencies caused by limited provider identification, fragmented markets, and slow procurement workflows. By offering an openly accessible Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution, the Logistics Marketplace enables buyers to discover and engage logistics providers, post tenders, and manage sourcing in one secure interface.

Dubin said, “In too many low- and middle-income countries, it's not a lack of infrastructure that slows the movement of life-saving health and humanitarian products; it’s the difficulty of finding the right logistics partners. The Logistics Marketplace is designed to solve that problem.”

The Logistics Marketplace serves buyers, providers, and soon hybrid users, who can both source and deliver logistics services. Eligible providers include transporters, warehouse operators, and cold chain specialists. The platform includes company profiles, user ratings, and secure mobile-friendly access.

Lantos Pin, a health supply chain expert, said, “The Logistics Marketplace is exactly the kind of solution health supply chains have needed for years, saving time and money to identify and engage providers.”