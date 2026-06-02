Lufthansa Cargo flew two more trained dogs to support conservation efforts. Yet it was the return journey that told an extraordinary story.

While in Africa, Perdita met Ra Rhandzu, a blind dog who immediately captured her heart. After careful reflection, she made the decision to adopt him and offer him a new life in Germany.

The logistics team was privileged to arrange Ra Rhandzu’s safe journey to his new home, helping him begin a new chapter with his adoptive family.

The operation was carried out in close collaboration with AnimalLogistics FRA, whose expertise ensured a smooth and successful relocation. The team expressed its gratitude for the trust placed in them and wished Perdita, Ra Rhandzu, and their family every happiness as they start their life together.

For many years, “Rettet das Nashorn” (Save the Rhino) and Perdita Lübbe-Scheuermann have partnered with animal logistics specialists to transport trained dogs to South Africa, where they play a vital role in protecting rhinos from poaching.

Shared briefly about the journey, Lufthansa Cargo mentioned that despite extensive network between Europe and South Africa, transporting animals involves strict regulatory requirements. Samples sent to certified laboratories overseas and all documentation must be completed and approved within specific timeframes before travel.

Doris Mähn-Schinella, a specialist in the transport of live animals said, “We advise, organise, and accompany right down to providing emotional support to the owners”.

Throughout the journey, the dogs are transported in specially approved crates, with all procedures carried out in line with strict international animal transport regulations. The process is designed to ensure the highest standards of safety, care, and welfare for the animals at every stage of transit.