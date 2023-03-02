Maersk continues to implement technology solutions that improve warehouse fulfilment operations and speed to customers.

"Using a cloud-based software technology developed in Silicon Valley, which combined with industrial scanning technology, enables a fleet of U.S.-made mobile units to work alongside people in the warehouse, providing instant scanning of items and less walking for workers. The mobile units know how to optimise every aisle in a warehouse for order picking based on real-time inventory data pulled from warehouse management systems that process new orders, show fulfilled orders and trigger replenishment orders. Each mobile unit has a scanner, touchscreen and shelves for placement of picked items by workers," says an official release.

"Quicker and more accurate order fulfilment enables Maersk to meet the faster needs of consumer mobile orders and store orders," says Steve Belardi, Vice President, Operations, Performance Team, Maersk. "We are designing our operations technology to keep pace and consistency with daily workflows. The ability to have high performance fulfilment for both B2B and B2C channels from the same warehouse gives an important edge to supply chain flexibility."

The mobile units use 3D cameras and multiple sensors that have proven 100 percent safe over a seven-month trial period. "Battery life is eight hours - the mobile units know when to return to the charging station."

Erez Agmoni, Senior Vice President, Innovation and Strategic Growth, Maersk adds: "Warehouse operations and distribution strategies get more sophisticated every year. Our goal is to continue to roll out the most successful, new, innovative technologies that enable digital sales growth for customers."