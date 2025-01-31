Maersk A/S and Hapag-Lloyd AG will launch their operational collaboration, Gemini Cooperation, on February 1. The network will include around 340 vessels phased in over time. The first sailings under the new schedules will begin on the same day.

Johan Sigsgaard, Chief Product Officer of Ocean at Maersk, said the transition has been planned to ensure a smooth shift for customers. The network aims to achieve schedule reliability above 90 percent once fully phased in.

The transition period will continue until late May. Vessels will gradually shift to the Gemini Cooperation while Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd exit their existing agreements with other carriers. By June, all vessels will operate under the new schedules.

The shared ocean network will cover East/West trade routes. It will include 29 ocean mainliner services and 28 intraregional shuttle services.