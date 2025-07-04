Maersk Saudi Arabia and Saudi Post Company (SPL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to develop integrated logistics solutions for global eCommerce businesses operating in Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC region. The agreement outlines a strategic partnership aimed at improving cross-border supply chains, enhancing delivery efficiency, and supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 logistics goals.

Saudi Post will manage domestic operations such as express customs clearance and final-mile delivery, while Maersk will handle international transport, origin services, and bonded fulfilment. Maersk’s Integrated Logistics Park in Jeddah will serve as a central hub for the partnership.

Ahmed Al Olaby, Director at Maersk Saudi Arabia, said, “We are excited to partner with Saudi Post, which operates an unparallelled distribution network in Saudi Arabia, to create an integrated logistics solution that addresses the growing demand for efficient eCommerce fulfilment in the country. Our extensive, global ocean network, along with the newly opened Integrated Logistics Park, would combine with Saudi Post's extensive domestic network, positioning us to deliver world-class logistics services that support businesses looking to enter or expand in the Saudi market.”

Rouni Saad, International Business Sales Director at SPL Group, said, “The strategic collaboration between SPL and Maersk is pivotal in streamlining cross-border e-commerce flows to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC, enhancing connectivity, reliability, and growth opportunities across the region.”

The cooperation covers four key areas: digital system integration, joint marketing, coordinated customer service processes, and operational optimisation. This aligns with Saudi Arabia’s goal of becoming a regional logistics hub and attracting international trade.

The MoU supports broader efforts to strengthen the country’s infrastructure and digital capabilities as part of its long-term economic transformation under Vision 2030.