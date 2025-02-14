Maersk and Castlery, the Singapore-founded international furniture brand, have signed a 10-year ocean and integrated logistics service agreement, extending their strategic partnership as Castlery continues its global expansion.

"With plans to enter new markets and strengthen its footprint in existing ones, Castlery is poised for significant growth in the coming years. As Castlery scales globally, the partnership with Maersk will be instrumental in supporting this next phase of growth. Maersk will provide end-to-end logistics solutions, covering ocean freight, intermodal transportation and distribution alongside strategically located warehousing in key markets. This ensures supply chain resilience, efficiency, and sustainability – key pillars in today’s unpredictable global environment – while enabling Castlery to deliver its furniture swiftly and reliably to customers worldwide," says an official release from Maersk.

Declan Ee, Co-founder, Castlery says: "Our goal is to bring Castlery’s brand of thoughtfully designed, high-quality furniture to homes around the world. But scaling a brand globally requires more than just great products – it demands a logistics network that is agile, efficient and future-ready. This long-term partnership with Maersk gives us the certainty to grow while demonstrating our commitment to delivering a seamless experience for our customers."

Elaine Low, Area Managing Director, Southeast Asia, Maersk adds: "We have worked hard to create an integrated one-stop logistics service model that unlocks value across Castlery’s supply chain. We are thrilled to continue supporting their growth ambitions in different parts of the world by playing our part as a reliable logistics partner to ensure Castlery’s furniture reaches their end consumers timely and seamlessly. This new agreement signals the success of our partnership, which we are confident to grow further over the next decade."

Castlery has already begun leveraging Maersk’s Eco Delivery solutions for ocean freight and inland via electric trucking, aligning with both companies’ efforts to reduce carbon emissions. With the introduction of Maersk’s new network under the Gemini Cooperation, Castlery is set to benefit from enhanced reliability and improved delivery lead times, allowing for leaner inventory and better cost efficiencies, the release added.