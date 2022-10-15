Danish carrier A.P.Moller-Maersk and Ethiopian partner Freighters International (PABOMI) announced the opening of a consolidation centre in Modjo Dry Port, Ethiopia.

"This multi-purpose facility helps to simplify and optimise apparel and lifestyle customers' supply chains – saving cost, significantly reducing their speed to market and making them more competitive," says a release from Maersk.

A hub for export or import cargo in Ethiopia, the new consolidation centre offers a range of warehousing and distribution services. "With direct links from Modjo Dry Port to Djibouti Port and industrial parks, the facility offers customers first mile delivery, consolidation, cargo fulfilment and supply chain management solutions. Decarbonisation is an integral part of Maersk's strategy and the rail service that connects all the container freight stations to Djibouti Port runs fully on hydroelectric power."